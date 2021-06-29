Health: Vaccines on the way

290 800 doses to arrive in July

29 June 2021 | Health

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe said Namibia is expecting 290 800 Covid-19 vaccine doses from different suppliers by end of July.
In a media statement issued yesterday, Nangombe said some 40 800 doses of AstraZeneca are expected to arrive from the COVAX facility, 150 000 Sinopharm doses from China, and 100 000 Sputnik Light doses from the Gamaleya Institute in Russia.
Nangombe said that by mid-July the country expects a further 120 000 AstraZeneca doses from Europe and 250 000 Johnson & Johnson doses from the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) by early August.
Namibia currently has limited vaccine doses available. As at 24 June, the country had administered 135 058 doses out of the 197 200 doses received.

Uneven uptake
“The level of vaccine uptake in the regions is uneven. The ministry has been redistributing vaccine doses from slow-moving sites to those with faster uptake, especially to regions with high case incidence and deaths such as Khomas, Erongo, Omaheke, Karas and Hardap,” Nangombe said, adding that the ministry will continue to vaccinate as many people as possible with the first dose, while the majority of the second doses will be given as soon as the next consignment is received in July. This, he said is in accordance with the World Health Organisation guidance in case of limited vaccine supply.
“It should be noted that the first dose of the vaccine already offers some degree of protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death. Thus, vaccinating as many people as possible with the first dose will lead to protection of the larger proportion of the population against severe illness, hospitalisation and death,” the ED explained.
He added that the supply of Covid-19 vaccines by manufacturers has been constrained due to high demand globally and that Namibia is working with neighbouring countries in attempt to jointly acquire doses. “Since many vaccines have a relatively short shelf life, they are being procured in a stage fashion to ensure that only manageable quantities are on hand to avoid wastage and products expiring before they are used up,” he said. – Nampa

