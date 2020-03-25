Healthcare distributors accused of price hikes

Offenders face hefty fines

25 March 2020 | Health

The price of healthcare and hygiene products have been artificially hiked by some retailers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This including distributors, pharmacies and supermarkets.
According to the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC)’s corporate communication officer, Dina Gowases, that in determining the price movements of these products, the commission analysed three essential products, namely immune boosters, hand sanitisers and masks.
“The commission’s analysis reveals that there have been significant price increases on masks, hand sanitisers and immune boosters. Price increases range between N$104 and N$200 at various pharmacies for immune boosters. For hand sanitisers, the analysis established that on average a hand sanitiser of 100ml, before Covid-19, would cost a consumer around N$20. However, that price has since increased to a minimum N$44 at most pharmacies, subject to the brand and demand at a point in time,” Gowases said.
She added that in some instances, sanitisers of a similar size are retailing for as much as N$75, and concerning the masks, the commission discovered that pre the Covid-19 outbreak, masks would retail for around N$10 for a 3-ply mask and N$100 for the N95 masks. Now, retailers are selling the masks at N$75 (3-ply) and N$230 (N95), the commission found.
The Competition Act No. 2 of 2003 prohibits acts of excessive pricing and collusive behaviour through price-fixing by retailers and suppliers.
“Penalties for such conduct are severe and may attract a fine of 10% of turnover. All retailers of these essential products are warned against exploiting consumers through artificially inflated prices. The commission urges consumers to, during this period of national crisis, immediately report to the commission any unusual increase in prices by suppliers and retailers,” Gowases said.
She added that to protect consumers from the continued price exploitation, NaCC under its Enforcement, Exemptions and Cartels Division set up a dedicated team to ensure prioritisation of complaints on all essential healthcare and hygiene products during this critical time.
NaCC is further in discussions with the government to ensure that competition law enforcement does not impede necessary cooperation between businesses to deal with the current crisis, noted Gowases. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Criticism of quarantine grows

1 day - 24 March 2020 | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected]“We don’t expect a four-star hotel or meals, but we fear that under these circumstances we will be infected with other diseases,” a...

Fourth Covid-19 case confirmed

1 day - 24 March 2020 | Health

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula announced that a fourth case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Namibia. He said that the infected person...

Customer quantities limited…

2 days ago - 23 March 2020 | Health

In response to calls to refrain from excessive purchasing and stockpiling goods as it intensifies its efforts to contain the coronavirus, Dis-Chem has advised that...

Global health emergency efforts ratcheted up

2 days ago - 23 March 2020 | Health

Rome • Alexandria SageGlobal emergency efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic ratcheted up Monday with more nations and cities imposing extraordinary lockdowns, as the death...

E-health solutions can improve healthcare sector

2 days ago - 23 March 2020 | Health

Kehad SnydewelIn the last few weeks, Namibia – just like the rest of the world – has come to face an uncertain future.The Covid-19 virus...

Isolasie-eenheid walg

2 days ago - 23 March 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] foto’s van die haaglike omstandighede waaronder 35 Namibiërs hulself tans by die Greiters konferensiesentrum in isolasie bevind, doen sedert Saterdag ná hul...

Clinic starts screenings

5 days ago - 20 March 2020 | Health

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek commenced with the first screening of possible COVID-19 suspected cases on Thursday. This follows the announcement by health minister...

US donates medical equipment

6 days ago - 19 March 2020 | Health

US ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, handed over three ambulances, hospital beds and other medical equipment to the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS)...

Clinic to be turned into isolation facility

1 week ago - 17 March 2020 | Health

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek will be turned into a facility that will accommodate and isolate COVID-19 patients, Minister of Health and Social Services...

Remaining illness free

1 week ago - 17 March 2020 | Health

After confirmed reports that the coronavirus has landed here, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, cautions everyone in the service...

Latest News

Air Nam shuts down temporarily

15 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of all flights, including domestic and regional flights, effective 27 March until 20 April 2020. Long haul flights (international)...

When the gods are lazy

16 hours ago | Environment

The gods must be crazy is a film from the 1980s in which the world was introduced to the Ju'/Hoansi San living happily in the...

Fill up and earn

17 hours ago | Banking

FNB Namibia Fleet Services launched a Commercial Card campaign in collaboration with Engen Namibia.Commercial Card holders can now fill up at any Engen and increase...

CAN closes its doors during...

19 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] cancer patients should either be admitted to hospital or stay at their home, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has been forced...

Mid-term break extended

19 hours ago | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has extended its mid-term break following the announcement that more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in...

NamiGreen and Container World takes...

21 hours ago | Business

In an effort to increase electronic waste collection rates, NamiGreen E-waste has partnered with the leading container storage company in Africa."As part of Container Worlds...

A win-win for N?a Jaqna...

21 hours ago | Environment

As the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna conservancy takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment...

Healthcare distributors accused of price...

22 hours ago | Health

The price of healthcare and hygiene products have been artificially hiked by some retailers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This including distributors, pharmacies...

Steer clear!

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] In response to President Hage Geingob’s assertion of the State of Emergency on Covid-19, the Windhoek municipal council announced additional measures to...

Load More