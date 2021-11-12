Heart for Groot Aub’s furry friends

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, supported the Namibian Animal Welfare Association (NAWA) with N$100 000 towards veterinary consulting room services in Groot Aub - the completion of the structural requirements and provision of learner caring classroom education at the Groot Aub Primary School.

NAWA chairperson Heather Craemer expressed her delight at the backing from FNB and said that their support has been professional, open and encouraging.

“NAWA’s health and welfare work is grounded in the Five Animal Freedoms, recognised by the World Organisation for Animal Health, and within the World Health Organisation’s One Health philosophy and methodology. The latter approach recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal and ecosystem health and advocates health and welfare interventions which seek to address this interconnectedness. Thank you, FNB Namibia, for caring for our animals as well as our communities.”

Revonia Kahivere, Corporate Social Investment Manager at FNB, in turn was pleased with the positive inroads made by NAWA at Groot Aub.

“Within a very short period, they managed to erect a container office, secure the services of a veterinarian who assisted with various registration processes and held a basic animal health day where 122 dogs, eight cats and 20 horses were seen to by the doctor.

“They have also been in contact with the schools to take animal education to the next level. We are proud of the work done by NAWA and know that they will use the funds to ensure that animals and people live in harmony and that empathy and love will become part of daily life between animals and humans at Groot Aub.”



