Hecht sworn in

Jürgen Hecht pictured with CoW Deputy Mayor Clemencia Hanases. Photo Nampa

Jürgen Hecht was sworn in as the new councillor for the City of Windhoek (CoW) local authority council representing the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) on Wednesday.

Hecht replaced fellow IPC member and former council management committee chairperson Fillemon Hambuda, who was withdrawn from the council by the party in August this year, after the party was allegedly dissatisfied with his performance on the city council.

In his acceptance speech, Hecht said he is aware of the challenges the city is facing and he is up for the task to deliver on the party’s manifesto and to represent all residents of Windhoek irrespective of their race, colour or tribe. “I will do my best to bring in all my passion, my energy, my experts and my commitment to do better at the council.”

While welcoming Hecht, CoW mayor Job Amupanda said he is looking forward to working with him as his skills as a chartered accountant will help the council with better service delivery to residents in terms of financial planning and budgeting. “I am convinced that even as an ordinary councillor you will be able to make a significant contribution. I was briefed about your skills set which am very excited about, because we struggle a lot with skills mismatch between what councillors are given and the technical people, so with your skills, we will be able to consolidate and verify what is given to us.”

