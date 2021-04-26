Hefty fine of U$6 000

Sam Nujoma stadium ‘unfit’ for internation play

26 April 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has been fined U$6 000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for using an unfit stadium - the Sam Nujoma Stadium situated in Katutura.
NFA Secretary General Franco Cosmos confirmed this over the weekdend, saying they received a letter from CAF that indicated the fine should be settled within seven days from 21 April 2021.
The Sam Nujoma Stadium is mostly used for international games when the national team is playing.
NFA was also fined for a lack of technical facilities at the stadium.
Cosmos said it is a “humiliating situation” that can only get worse if the stadium is not updated as soon as possible for Namibia to play international games at home. “CAF got the report from the match officials who inspected the Sam Nujoma Stadium during our AFCON qualifier against Guinea last month and the disciplinary committee has fined us accordingly. We have raised these issues since 2019 and they are not addressed yet.”
This means the Brave Warriors will for the first time in history play their upcoming World Cup qualifiers away from home as per CAF rules because the Sam Nujoma Stadium is no longer fit for international football.

‘Find the money’
Cosmos added that NFA must find the money to settle the fine and engage the soon-to-be appointed interim coach of the Brave Warriors on an alternative venue for the World Cup qualifiers that start in June.
“The emergency committee will on Tuesday decide who can lead us during the upcoming matches until our recruitment process for a substantive coach is finalised. Along with the coach, we will decide and identify alternative venues outside Namibia for future games,” he said.
The letter from CAF explains that the stadium infractions were viewed in the CAF Match Command Centre and reported by the designated CAF match officials.
The lacking stadium requirements include a poor artificial pitch which requires replacement, inadequate and poor team and official benches, no fixed individual spectator seats in all sectors in the stadium and the standards of the dressing rooms. Media and medical facilities also need to be upgraded and the stadium needs general improvement and upgrades. – Nampa

