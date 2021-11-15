Heineken eyes Breweries

15 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]

Dutch beer giant Heineken N.V. has entered into an implementation agreement with Ohlthaver & List to buy O&L’s 50.01% shareholding in NBL Investment Holdings (NBLIH), giving the foreign company control of locally-listed Namibia Breweries.
Heineken already owns 49.99% of (NBLIH). The proposed transaction will give Heineken 100% of the shares in NBLIH, which owns the controlling stake of 59.4% in NamBrew on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX).
NamBrew current market valuation is about N$7 billion.
Heineken released a press statement in Amsterdam this morning, saying it also intends acquiring NamBrew’s 25% shareholding in Heineken South Africa (HAS). In addition, Heineken has made an offer to acquire Distell.
At completion of the transactions, Heineken will contribute these acquired assets plus its 75% directly owned shareholding in HSA and certain other fully owned export operations in Africa, into an unlisted public holding company called Newco. Heineken will own a minimum of 65% of Newco.
NamBrew chairman Sven Thieme is quoted in the Heineken statement, saying: “What we have achieved with NBL is truly amazing, but the time has come to unleash its full potential, by giving NBL access to the world. Having worked with Heineken for many years and knowing that they too are passionate about beer and share similar family values and culture to that of O&L, we are confident that Heineken is best placed to do just that.”
The proposed transactions are subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Heineken eyes Breweries

