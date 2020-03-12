Help clean up Reho tomorrow

12 March 2020 | Local News

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) will hold a clean-up action on Friday and has urged residents to also clean their surroundings then.
The clean-up campaign will be held under the theme ‘Change your mindset towards waste’.
During a community meeting on Sunday, chief executive Simeon Kanime said town council has observed that the town is untidy, and thus council resolved to host the clean-up campaign.
“We have sourced funds to make this exercise a fruitful and successful one and I am calling on all residents to assist RTC with machinery, cleaning tools and equipment. People who have tipper trucks and excavators are also welcome to assist to keep this beautiful town clean,” he said.
A notice by the town council made a further call to schools for learners to clean their school yards and neighbourhoods, and to place the refuse bags or bins outside for the RTC to collect.

Community meeting
RTC will hold its second community meeting on Sunday at the #Oan-||Ob Community Hall at 15:00. Last Sunday a meeting was held at the Hermanus van Wyk Hall.
The meetings are two-fold: They provide a platform for town council to give residents feedback on pertinent issues and also for consultations with the community on issues relating to development. At the same time, residents get to give their input on how best Rehoboth can be developed.
Among the points to be discussed are financial management, infrastructure development and a clean-up campaign. Other agenda points include the status of graves in local cemeteries and rehabilitation of the cemetery, the relocation of residents living in Burgershoek and near the cemetery.
The speakers will be Mayor Christina Blaauw, finance manager Zeino Theron and head of technical services, Ernst de Waal. – Nampa

