Help save a life – donate blood today

Bank Windhoek’s procurement manager, Janetta Feris (right), pictured as she donates blood while being monitored by a NAMBTS nurse. Photo contributed

The Namibia Blood Transfusion Services (NAMBTS) continues to experience critical shortages of blood because numerous blood donation drives had to be cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.

In a bid to support the service, Bank Windhoek hosted two blood donation clinics in Windhoek during May, where 42 staff members donated blood, potentially saving 126 lives.

“The bank’s support made a huge impact in helping NAMBTS rebuild a sufficient blood supply. We are immensely grateful,” said NAMBTS’ Educational Officer, Titus Shivute.

NAMBTS requires over 150 blood donations per weekday to meet the country's demand from hospitals and medical centres.

Despite Covid-19, numerous patients require blood transfusions. These patients include mothers who bleed excessively during childbirth, anaemic patients, those with bleeding disorders, and patients who have undergone various surgeries.

Shivute emphasised that Covid-19 cannot be transmitted through a blood transfusion as respiratory viruses are generally not known to be carried by donations or transfusions. He also assured potential blood donors that safety measures are in place, including social distancing, and hygiene procedures.

“We have taken the advice of the Ministry of Health and Social Services as well as the World Health Organization in adjusting the nature of our operations to meet their recommendations, thus making it safe to donate blood during this period,” he said.

The next blood donation clinics at Bank Windhoek's Property Finance and its Main Branch will take place on Wednesday (8 July) and Thursday (9 July in Windhoek. “Those interested in becoming a blood donor should be older than 16 years, weigh more than 50kg, lead a sexually safe lifestyle, and enjoy generally good health,” Shivute concluded.

For more information, contact NAMBTS at 061 386 300.

