Help where you can

Nashandi calls for support for Twaloloka residents

The Twaloloka informal settlement was destroyed by fire on Sunday night. Photo Nampa

The executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister I-Ben Nashandi has called on individuals and organisations to assist the residents of Twaloloka in Walvis Bay, where hundreds of shacks were destroyed in a fire.

The cause of the fire on Sunday, which also led to the death of a toddler, is still unknown. It destroyed an estimated 300 shacks and affected close to 1 000 people living in the informal settlement.

“This is an opportunity for Namibians to demonstrate selfless solidarity with our fellow Namibians in the spirit of Ubuntu,” he said, adding that the National Disaster Risk Management Committee chaired by the Secretary to Cabinet in a meeting on Monday decided to support the Twaloloka settlement with blankets, utensils, 100 mattresses, sanitation facilities and 100 tents for temporary shelter, of which 50 were donated by the Namibia Red Cross Society.

More than 40 food parcels and kitchen utensils were also availed and the Namibian Defence Force transported the consignments to Walvis Bay on Monday.

He said the ministry of agriculture, water and land reform pledged to coordinate the provision of sanitation facilities to Twaloloka residents. “Both the agriculture ministry and the ministry of environment and tourism pledged to donate meat,” Nashandi said. – Nampa

