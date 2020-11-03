Helping hand for Men on the Side of the Road

03 November 2020 | Society

A growing unemployment rate, due in part to the multiple full and partial lockdowns, and social distancing regulations has made it increasingly difficult for Men on the Side of the Road (MSR) to function as a catalyst focused on the facilitation of access to employment for its members.
This non-profit organisation, started in 2007 to provide men sitting on the side of the road an opportunity to improve their skills and a chance in the job market, contributing to the reduction of the Namibian unemployment rate.
Over the last four months, Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek have provided support to MSR, to the value of N$141 000 aimed at enabling them to continue fulfilling their mandate, which is recruiting motivated unemployed individuals and providing them with life skills training, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.
However, Covid-19 created many challenges, resulting in MSR not being able to send members for vocational training, as training institutions were closed and a decline in funding had a knock-on effect, resulting in many MSR members remaining unemployed.
Despite these challenges, 18 members were registered with Namcol to re-write their Grade 12 examinations. A further five members were registered with Women at Work for hospitality training, one more with COSDEF for graphic design and another 10 for basic computer training.
A total of 55 MSR members held jobs between April and September, of which 53 were temporary placements and two full-time positions,” said MSR member Martha Apollus. “MSR relies on its successes as inspiration to continue making a difference. MSR placed me in a restaurant where I worked as a chef. After the restaurant closed, the MSR office helped me find a job placement again at one of the mines. Currently, I am employed as a security guard and a driver for the crew. I am grateful for the support and assistance from MSR,” she said.
The organisation currently has a member base of 1 736 of which 259 are members registered in Swakopmund and recently expanded its scope to include all unemployed people, including women. There is a lot to do and so much more can be done.
“Change doesn’t happen overnight but initiating it can happen in a second. It is up to us to catalyse these opportunities so that we can make an impact during such trying times,” said Marlize Horn, Executive Officer: Brand & Corporate Affairs.
Individuals, groups or organisations wishing to support this cause can contact Crystal Beukes, chief executive of MSR at 0812406368 or email [email protected]

Similar News

 

WAP steun borskanker

13 hours ago | Society

Die leerlingraad van die Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool (WAP) het onlangs ’n “Pienkdag” ter ondersteuning van die Kankerverenig van Namibië (CAN) gehou. Die N$3 300 wat...

Harriers, DHL support CAN

1 day - 02 November 2020 | Society

Windhoek Harriers Club and DHL donated N$10 000 in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia’s Women's Health Clinics, enabling the association to present community...

Walking the talk

6 days ago - 28 October 2020 | Society

It began as an invitation for a group of friends to take a casual walk in support of breast cancer awareness last week. But it...

Micro grant for Gobabis foundation

1 week ago - 27 October 2020 | Society

The Light for the Children Foundation in Gobabis received N$180 000 from the German embassy's micro project fund to implement safety measures at its school...

Support for frontline staff

2 weeks ago - 20 October 2020 | Society

Old Mutual Namibia donated N$1.3 million to government to be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The amount donated is...

Donating blood in a new world

2 weeks ago - 14 October 2020 | Society

Facebook in partnership with the Namibian Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) and Ministry of Health and Social Services, launched a new feature to encourage people to...

Gobabis – NAMBTS needs your blood!

3 weeks ago - 12 October 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service (NAMBTS) is in Gobabis on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting blood donation drives in a bid to save lives.Unfortunately, blood collections have...

Calls for review on church gatherings

1 month - 01 October 2020 | Society

The Alliance of Christian Churches of Namibia (ACCN) has called on the health ministry to review guidelines to allow churches to gather in proportion to...

Hansen reappointed as CAN CEO

1 month - 01 October 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s board of directors announced the reappointment of current chief executive, Rolf Hansen (pictured), for a further five-year term. Hansen has...

Improved primary healthcare thanks to million dollar donation

1 month - 30 September 2020 | Society

The OmniCare Trust Mobile Clinic recently received a sponsorship of more than N$1.2 million from FirstRand Namibia’s Health Optimisation Pandemic Emergency (HOPE) fund that will...

Latest News

NIIHA State Wars trails a...

16 hours ago | Sports

Two years ago, the Namibian Ice- and Inline Hockey Association (NIIHA) held trials for young players aged 7 to 12 for a tournament called State...

Post-Covid-19 business success – defining...

21 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Sam IkelaApart from the obvious impact of months of lockdown regulations on business turnover and profitability, one of the biggest challenges that faced...

NAMCOL opens campus at Gobabis

21 hours ago | Education

The Namibian College of Open Learning (NAMCOL) inaugurated phase 1 of its sub-regional office in Gobabis last week.The campus, named after the late Chief Hosea...

Helping hand for Men on...

22 hours ago | Society

A growing unemployment rate, due in part to the multiple full and partial lockdowns, and social distancing regulations has made it increasingly difficult for Men...

Support for SRT

22 hours ago | Environment

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) joined the fight to preserve Namibian rhinos by supporting the Save the Rhino Trust (SRT) Namibia through a donation of...

Tough going at Tony Rust

22 hours ago | Sports

The opening race of the Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) last weekend, saw a number of cars experiencing light to severe damage after months of absence...

How MTC selects tower spots

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

MTC clarified what the selection criteria and procedures are for setting up network towers in Namibia. This followed after a claim by some community members...

Mafwila leads NamPol's HR directorate

23 hours ago | People

NamPol Inspector-General, Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga, announced the appointment of Commissioner Elina Mafwila as head the force’s Human Resources Directorate.In a statement, NamPol said Mafwila was...

TB-studie werp lig op siekte...

1 day - 02 November 2020 | Health

’n Studie deur navorsers aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) het gewys dat sekere mense se immuunstelsel anders as die norm reageer wanneer hulle blootgestel word...

Load More