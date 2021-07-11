Helping Namibia breathe

11 July 2021 | Society

Due to the current Covid crisis and the immense strain that it is placing on the Namibian healthcare system, it is evident that there is a great and immediate need for assistance in combating the pandemic.
In light of this, Agra, Woermann, Brock & Co Inland and Woermann Brock Coastal, in association with Elite Star Trading Africa (EST), have joined forces to create a support initiative called Breathe Namibia.
Breathe Namibia has acquired 150 oxygen concentrators (worth an estimated N$2.5 million) which will be donated to assist community efforts in support of those suffering from COVID-19. The first 50 machines are earmarked for distribution within the next week. Remote communities where formal systems are not easily accessible will receive distribution priority, with more developed areas being included in due course.
Each Agra branch and every Woermann Brock retail outlet nationwide will be supplied with an oxygen concentrator (5 litre or 10 litre) which they will in turn, donate to a community initiative supporting the fight against Covid-19, or a medical facility in the area.
It is important to emphasise that the term “community” refers to anybody in the specified area in need of oxygen. Every person in need of oxygen will benefit from this donation. In towns where there are multiple Agra and Woermann Brock retail outlets, more than one machine will be made available.

Helping Namibia breathe

