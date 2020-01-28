Helping you to help yourself

28 January 2020 | Life Style

Julienne van Rooyen

With every word he speaks, Jan Grobler’s positive energy rubs off onto the next person.
Jan’s story is one that most of us can relate to. He comes from a corporate banking environment where he held a high position. However, he was plagued by depression and didn’t believe in himself. While he sought many ways to find happiness, he was never really successful and this low point in his life ultimately led to two failed suicide attempts.
Thankfully the journey of healing Jan undertook thereafter led him to fulfil a bigger purpose in his life: He became a Life and Transformation Coach to inspire and motivate others to believe in and feel better about themselves, thus changing the results in all areas of their lives.
Some of the recurring issues that Jan’s clients approach him for are depression as well as a feeling of discontent with the state of their lives. There are also many people that simply just don’t like themselves and as a consequence, give up on their dreams.
“Life Coaching helps a person deal with trauma and self-esteem issues,” Jan says. “This means changing one’s sense of self-worth and being.”
When he speaks about transformation it means transforming the four areas in your life, namely relationships, career, health and well-being, as well as time, money and freedom.
Since it can be challenging for a life coach to constantly deal with clients who experience trauma and are going through a difficult time in their lives, Jan says he copes by regularly visiting three international coaches himself. He also continues on his path in the study of the mind and realizes that if he doesn’t look after himself, he will not be of service to anyone.
The advice he can give anyone going through a dark period in their life, is to not be ashamed to seek help. “Work through it; turning back and numbing the emotion does not serve you. Only you can get yourself out of it,” he emphasis.
Jan also needs people to know that they can live a life that they really love and believes that what is possible for one is possible for all.
Jan is currently practicing with General Practitioner Dr Estie Maritz at their office in Maerua Mall. Their aim is to work towards turning the practice into a wellness centre.
His website (www.limit-lesslife.com) is filled with testimonies of clients who have undertaken a journey of healing and self-discovery with him. He can also be followed on social media channels such as Facebook, where he regularly posts inspirational messages which people can use in their daily lives.

