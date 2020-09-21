Hep E in the spotlight

21 September 2020 | Health

A project to improve sanitation in Namibia’s informal settlements in a bid to contain the spread of Hepatitis E, was announced by Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) last week.
The project is supported by the European Union to the tune of €414 720 and aims to improve sanitation and contribute to the containment of the spread of this disease in Namibia’s informal settlements.
The project follows a successful piloting phase in the city of Windhoek in the last two years and is based on a methodology called “Community Led Total Sanitation” (CLTS), which is an approach that sensitises residents of informal settlements about the health dangers associated with open defecation and provides low-cost sanitation solutions for members of these communities to apply.
The project will be implemented in ten towns over the next three years and will reach around 210 000 informal settlement residents. It will work through a wide network of volunteers with the aim to change hygiene behaviours of residents and stimulate the construction of improved sanitation facilities in collaboration with local authorities.
GIS mapping will complement the project to assist local authorities in promoting and pursuing strategies for affordable sanitation for all.

‘Major health problem’
Open defecation causes major health and environmental problems in informal settlements where residents do not have access to proper sanitation facilities and are therefore forced to defecate in dry riverbeds or bushy areas near their homes.
Hepatitis E and Covid-19 are among the many diseases that can be spread through contact with faeces.
According to the last Census data, an estimated 50% of informal settlement residents do not have access to sanitation. Open defecation is also demeaning to those forced to practice it and especially puts women and children at risk.
The pandemic has further highlighted the urgent need for improved sanitation and access to water in informal settlements, which are critical success drivers in combating the disease.
The project has already initiated the printing of information materials and constructed the first four of 50 sanitation centres that exhibit demonstration toilets that can easily be built by local residents themselves.
The first towns where the project is being implemented are Karibib and Swakopmund where local authorities have welcomed the initiative.
“The EU is delighted to be part of this multi-stakeholder programme to support improved sanitation to communities in a manner, which we believe is workable and sustainable,” said EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila.

