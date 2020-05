Hepatitis E cases continue rising

Windhoek @ [email protected] While no new Covid-19 infections have been in recorded in Namibia for morethan 30 days, hepatitis E infections continue to rise by dozens every two weeks.Since January, close to 600 new infections were reported to health authoritiesfrom just above 7 000 in early January to 7 642 cases as of 19 April.This data is from the latest situation analysis of the protracted outbreak thaterupted in late 2017.The country’s poorest citizens, who eke out their lives in the underservicedinformal settlements without equitable access to water and toilets, are the onlyvictims of the nationwide outbreak.The total number of people who have died from hepatitis E since the outbreakbegan has remained at 65 since March, totalling six deaths since January fromthe disease. Among the 65 deaths, 26 were maternal deaths, including pregnantwomen or women who had recently given birth.Since January, the total number of infections in the Khomas region increased by307 cases, from 4 422 to 4729.In the Erongo region, the second hardest region in the country, infectionsincreased from 1 563 in January to 1 631 by 19 April.The latest situation report ending 19 April states that a total of 55 hepatitis Ecases were reported country-wide between 6 and 19 April, compared to 79 casesduring the prior two weeks between 23 March and 5 April.Of the total number of infections, the majority (59%) were male, and 72% werein the age group 20 to 39 years-old.LessonsNevertheless, the national response to stop Covid-19 has seen a positivespillover into efforts to contain hepatitis E.Private organisations and government initiatives have significantly boostedaccess to safe water, hand-washing facilities and sanitation opportunities in theinformal settlements since March.Dr Bernard Haufiku said this week there has been a positive overlap from effortsto fight Covid-19 into efforts to curtail the hepatitis E outbreak. He underlinedfurther that while the Covid-19 fight is far from over, work towards eliminatinghepatitis E in Namibia should continue to be proactive.He cautioned that the overwhelming response from all sectors in Namibiaagainst Covid-19, while it is working in favour of the battle against hepatitis E,does not mean there is not still a lot of work to be done to stop hepatitis E oncethe danger of Covid-19 passes.Haufiku further highlighted that the strong response by private and governmentsectors to Covid-19 shows what can be done when all hands are on deck.HopeAn April 2020 brief issued by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) on the nationwide outbreak noted that the Namibian governmentestimates that approximately 40% of households in urban areas are located ininformal neighbourhoods “with minimal infrastructure, limited access to latrinesand piped water, and poor hygiene”.The CDC paper underlines that “improved hand hygiene and sanitation practicesand access to safe water are needed to interrupt the transmission of hepatitis Evirus in this protracted national outbreak, especially given the high risk ofmortality to pregnant women.”Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) programmes have been implemented asa key driver to address the hepatitis E epidemic in Namibia.The Development Workshop of Namibia (DWN) played a key role in fighting thehepatitis E epidemic last year with partners and donors, by working togetherwith communities to erect toilets and implementing the CLTS programme inWindhoek’s informal settlements.With the arrival of the coronavirus in Namibia, the DWN with partners anddonors launched an emergency Covid-19 programme.As of Thursday this week, tippy tap teams in Windhoek had erected 10 000hand-washing installations, halfway to the goal of 20 000.Moreover, after the programme was expanded to reach other towns, anadditional 10 000 tippy taps have been erected in various towns in Namibia byDWN workers and 60 community volunteers.These tippy taps serve more than 25 000 families and around 75 000 individuals.