Hepatitis-E eradicated

02 March 2022 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]

Four years after declaring an outbreak of Hepatitis-E in Namibia’s informal settlements, the health ministry has announced the end of the outbreak which claimed a total of 66 lives and infected more than 8 000 people.
On Wednesday, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said: “It is now my pleasure to inform the nation and to declare that hepatitis e outbreak in Namibia has ended.”
Hope that the outbreak was nearing an end arose last year, during which zero lives were claimed, compared to four deaths in 2020 and 23 fatalities in 2019. The last fatality was reported in September 2020.
The disease was first detected in late 2017. On 19 November, the disease claimed its first life, that of a 26-year-old woman, who died four days after giving birth.
Of the 66 deaths, 27 were maternal deaths, of women who were pregnant or who died shortly after delivering their newborns.
The outbreak affected poverty stricken Namibians living in informal settlements where access to clean water and toilets are scarce.
After the outbreak was declared, new infections rose sharply. Between December 2017 and February 2 2020, a total of 7 247 cases had been detected.
Coincidentally, it was the onset of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic that helped to bring the outbreak under control, after the sharp surges during 2018 and 2019.

Silver lining
By the end of 2020, a significant drop in new infections was noted.
Only 62 new infections were reported between January 2021 and February 2022, as the total number of cases increased from 8 030 cases to 8 092 this month.
In comparison, between January and May 2020, more than 600 new infections were reported.
The pandemic gave rise to robust government, non-profit and civil society efforts to boost clean water and toilet infrastructure in informal settlements, and overall sanitation awareness campaigns were widespread.
This led to a positive spillover effect that helped curb the Hepatitis-E outbreak.
“Even though efforts are diverted mainly to Covid-19 pandemic response, there is a beneficial spillover from the sanitation and hygiene practices of Covid-19 interventions to the hepatitis outbreak control,” the health ministry noted in mid-2020.

Thank you
“We are excited about this development, it has been a long journey,” Emmy-Else Ndevaetela, the ministry’s Control Health Program Officer, said yesterday.
Ndevaetela underscored that “it could not have not happened if the ministry worked alone. There have been concerted efforts by so many who played a critical role - too many to name, the list is just so long.”
She and Shangula also praised the public for their input, with Shangula adding: “We have eradicated polio in Namibia a decade ago through mass vaccination. We can do the same with Covid-19.”

Bad news
Yesterday’s good news however was quickly tempered by the ministry’s announcement of three typhoid cases that were detected in the Windhoek district since January.
On 27 January 2022, the ministry detected one case of typhoid fever in the Windhoek district. Contact tracing revealed two more positive cases.
The disease’s spread is fuelled by the same conditions that promote the spread of Hepatitis-E, namely in areas were sanitation is compromised by a lack of access to fresh water and toilets.
It is transmitted through food and water contaminated by faeces and urine of an infected person and polluted water is the most common source of typhoid transmission.
Typhoid fever can be treated with antibiotics. However, resistance to common antimicrobials is widespread.

Similar News

 

Discriminatory domestic violence bill criticised

1 day - 02 March 2022 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] domestic violence amendment bill tabled last week in parliament has come under intense scrutiny again for failing to include protection under the...

Breakfast for Heart Foundation

3 days ago - 28 February 2022 | Social Issues

Cardiovascular diseases are prevalent in Namibia, contributing up to 30% of the total deaths in the country. In light of this, the Namibia Heart Foundation...

Pro-life launches help line for women

1 week ago - 23 February 2022 | Social Issues

Pro-Life Namibia, an organisation that is against legalising abortion on demand, recently held a demonstration in the capital, marching to the health ministry and the...

Expert quells BIG myths

1 week ago - 22 February 2022 | Social Issues

An economics professor on Monday bust a number of myths he said are used to argue against a universal income grant (BIG) in Namibia. Professor...

Closing the cancer care gap

4 weeks ago - 02 February 2022 | Social Issues

World Cancer Day is commemorated every 4th of February, and this year is no different for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).“Now, more than ever,...

Big donation for MoHSS

1 month - 28 January 2022 | Social Issues

Two German non-profit organisations, Support Ulm e.V. and Sana Kliniken, donated medical equipment worth more than N$3.7 million to the Ministry of Health and Social...

14-year-old heads up soup kitchen

1 month - 27 January 2022 | Social Issues

Groot Aub • [email protected] About 200 children and 50 adults receive food every Saturday at the Faizah and Rhode's Helping Hands and Soup Kitchen in...

SPCA launches Working Animal Welfare Project

1 month - 26 January 2022 | Social Issues

The SPCA announced a new initiative to help even more animals; this time in some of the most rural communities.Late last year, SPCA Namibia became...

SPCA shares highs and lows

1 month - 10 January 2022 | Social Issues

The past year at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has been the busiest during one of the craziest times. “It...

Sanitary pads for Innergirl Foundation

1 month - 09 January 2022 | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek's Human Capital department donated 260 care bags and 260 packs of sanitary pads to the Innergirl Foundation recently.A non-profit organisation, the Innergirl Foundation...

Latest News

Rock and Rut on a...

40 minutes ago | Sports

The first of five races in the 2022 Nedbank Namibia Rock and Rut XC MTB Series takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe...

The ultimate in luxury

1 hour ago | Tourism

TransNamib announced that it is seeing the first signs of a revival in the rail-related tourism sector after South African rail company Rovos Rail, which...

Onafhanklikheidstadion word opgeknap

2 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] ministerie van sport sal nie wag om die oorblywende geld te bekom wat nodig is om die Onafhanklikheidstadion op te knap nie,...

Bank upgrades Post Street Mall

11 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the end of last year, workers have been breaking down, repairing and upgrading Post Street Mall’s entrance to the capital's central business...

200 medical emergency beds for...

15 hours ago | Health

The health ministry on Wednesday received 200 new medical emergency beds following a months-long cooperation on the initiative by the US Embassy in Namibia and...

DHL, SOS Children’s Villages empower...

15 hours ago | Education

An agreement aimed at teaching young people in the care of SOS Children’s Villages Namibia on how to prepare for life after school by way...

Fistball league kicks off in...

15 hours ago | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s first round takes place at the SKW fields in Windhoek on Saturday, where nine adult teams and six youth teams...

Hepatitis-E eradicated

15 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] years after declaring an outbreak of Hepatitis-E in Namibia’s informal settlements, the health ministry has announced the end of the outbreak which...

Stad stop Ngairorue se dissiplinêre...

15 hours ago | Local News

Die bestuurskomitee van die Windhoek munsipaliteit het ’n besluit geneem om alle dissiplinêre prosesse wat teen hulle regshoof, Ben Ngairorue, ingestel is, te staak.Ngairorue was...

Load More