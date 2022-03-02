Hepatitis-E eradicated
02 March 2022 | Social Issues
Four years after declaring an outbreak of Hepatitis-E in Namibia’s informal settlements, the health ministry has announced the end of the outbreak which claimed a total of 66 lives and infected more than 8 000 people.
On Wednesday, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said: “It is now my pleasure to inform the nation and to declare that hepatitis e outbreak in Namibia has ended.”
Hope that the outbreak was nearing an end arose last year, during which zero lives were claimed, compared to four deaths in 2020 and 23 fatalities in 2019. The last fatality was reported in September 2020.
The disease was first detected in late 2017. On 19 November, the disease claimed its first life, that of a 26-year-old woman, who died four days after giving birth.
Of the 66 deaths, 27 were maternal deaths, of women who were pregnant or who died shortly after delivering their newborns.
The outbreak affected poverty stricken Namibians living in informal settlements where access to clean water and toilets are scarce.
After the outbreak was declared, new infections rose sharply. Between December 2017 and February 2 2020, a total of 7 247 cases had been detected.
Coincidentally, it was the onset of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic that helped to bring the outbreak under control, after the sharp surges during 2018 and 2019.
Silver lining
By the end of 2020, a significant drop in new infections was noted.
Only 62 new infections were reported between January 2021 and February 2022, as the total number of cases increased from 8 030 cases to 8 092 this month.
In comparison, between January and May 2020, more than 600 new infections were reported.
The pandemic gave rise to robust government, non-profit and civil society efforts to boost clean water and toilet infrastructure in informal settlements, and overall sanitation awareness campaigns were widespread.
This led to a positive spillover effect that helped curb the Hepatitis-E outbreak.
“Even though efforts are diverted mainly to Covid-19 pandemic response, there is a beneficial spillover from the sanitation and hygiene practices of Covid-19 interventions to the hepatitis outbreak control,” the health ministry noted in mid-2020.
Thank you
“We are excited about this development, it has been a long journey,” Emmy-Else Ndevaetela, the ministry’s Control Health Program Officer, said yesterday.
Ndevaetela underscored that “it could not have not happened if the ministry worked alone. There have been concerted efforts by so many who played a critical role - too many to name, the list is just so long.”
She and Shangula also praised the public for their input, with Shangula adding: “We have eradicated polio in Namibia a decade ago through mass vaccination. We can do the same with Covid-19.”
Bad news
Yesterday’s good news however was quickly tempered by the ministry’s announcement of three typhoid cases that were detected in the Windhoek district since January.
On 27 January 2022, the ministry detected one case of typhoid fever in the Windhoek district. Contact tracing revealed two more positive cases.
The disease’s spread is fuelled by the same conditions that promote the spread of Hepatitis-E, namely in areas were sanitation is compromised by a lack of access to fresh water and toilets.
It is transmitted through food and water contaminated by faeces and urine of an infected person and polluted water is the most common source of typhoid transmission.
Typhoid fever can be treated with antibiotics. However, resistance to common antimicrobials is widespread.