Here’s how this 12-year-old earns pocket money

18 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]

“With the money I make through braiding hair, I buy clothes for myself. I also give some of the money to my mother to help her,” says Reminda Haobes (12).
Her mother, Welinda Haobes, taught Reminda how to braid hair last December.
“Maria saw how I braided my aunt's hair and she asked me if I could braid her hair as well. I did it and now I braid a lot of people in the neighbourhood’s hair, earning some pocket money.”
Since she goes to school and attends extra classes in the afternoons, she can only braid people's hair on weekends.
According to Reminda, it is satisfying when she is done and can see the overall picture, how beautiful the girls’ hair looks and how much they like her handiwork.
“I think girls my age should always have something to keep themselves busy. Even if it is something small, as long as they do something and stay off the streets.”
“I am very proud of my daughter, because it is something she learned from me. It makes me feel good,” her mother said.
Reminda wants to become a nurse after school. “I want to help heal people and I want to take care of them.”

