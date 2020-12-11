Here’s how to harvest your own honey
During the 2-day event, you will learn interesting facts on the biology of the honey bee; how to attend to a beehive for it to be productive; how to prevent and treat pests and diseases; and how honey is harvested.
The training includes several practical sessions on how to attend to a beehive as well as taking out honey. Bee suits will be provided, but if you have your own, please bring it along.
The course takes place at Farm Krumhuk, 25km south of Windhoek on the B1 (accessible with a sedan), from 7:30 to 15:00 on Saturday, and from 08:00 to 13:00 on Sunday.
Participation costs N$990 per person (N$890 for NOA members) and includes a light lunch (Saturday), refreshments, and two coffee breaks with snacks.
For more info or to book your space, send an email to [email protected]