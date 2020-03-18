Heritage sites closed for now

As a heritage site, the Twyfelfontein area has been closed amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ministry of education, arts and culture (MoEAC) announced the closure of all national heritage sites to curb the spread of COVID-19. This goes along with a ban on public gatherings for 30 days. These steps follow after the confirmation of two cases of the illness in Windhoek. Acting minister of education, arts and culture, Martin Andjaba, said that for the duration the directive is in force, MoEAC with the support of the ministry of health and social services would continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and communicate any changes accordingly.

He urged everyone to take appropriate measures in line with the directives from the World Health Organisation and the health ministry.



