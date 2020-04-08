Heroes don’t always wear capes

World Health Day commemorated

President Hage Geingob urged Namibians to appreciate health workers and everyone else in the health sector for their dedication and sacrifices in saving lives, especially during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He made this statement in commemoration of World Health Day, which was celebrated on 7 April.

“As we mark World Health Day in the midst of the Covid-19 global health pandemic, I sincerely thank you, our healthcare workers who are carrying out commendable work as we are battling this virus,” the president said.

He added that it is in moments like this that the country’s attention is focused on how vital and how brave health workers are as individuals. “Nurses, doctors, emergency services and all those who provide services in the health sector, save lives. They are everyday heroes.”

Furthermore, Geingob urged Namibians to treat Covid-19 with the seriousness it deserves by abiding by the regulations implemented by the government.

World Health Day is an annual global health awareness day to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy. – Nampa

