Heroes don’t always wear capes

World Health Day commemorated

08 April 2020 | Events

President Hage Geingob urged Namibians to appreciate health workers and everyone else in the health sector for their dedication and sacrifices in saving lives, especially during the Covid-19 outbreak.
He made this statement in commemoration of World Health Day, which was celebrated on 7 April.
“As we mark World Health Day in the midst of the Covid-19 global health pandemic, I sincerely thank you, our healthcare workers who are carrying out commendable work as we are battling this virus,” the president said.
He added that it is in moments like this that the country’s attention is focused on how vital and how brave health workers are as individuals. “Nurses, doctors, emergency services and all those who provide services in the health sector, save lives. They are everyday heroes.”
Furthermore, Geingob urged Namibians to treat Covid-19 with the seriousness it deserves by abiding by the regulations implemented by the government.
World Health Day is an annual global health awareness day to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy. – Nampa

Donations for the most vulnerable

8th of April 14:31 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

1 hour ago | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

Tuition fees a must

2 hours ago | Education

Students of private institutions of higher learning will be required to pay tuition fees as lectures will continue via e-learning despite the current circumstances, said...

Serious impact on NBFIs expected

3 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) expects a severe impact on Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) through reduced or no new business during the Covid-19...

Tourism industry must 'innovate'

3 hours ago | Tourism

Uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have had a severe impact on the international travel and tourism industry, and global experts and governments are...

3D protective gear now being...

3 hours ago | Technology

When the Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at Stellenbosch University (SU) started a 3D printing laboratory two years ago to assist surgeons in planning and rehearsing...

Domestic violence could spike under...

3 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] surge in domestic violence cases fuelled by anxiety over health and financial security, could be the next casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic...

Kos in 'n japtrap: Maklike...

3 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Dalk het jy nie genoeg brood gekoop voor hoktyd nie, of dalk is jy net nie lus vir die hele broodbakproses nie.Hierdie resep kom uit...

Non-profit asks for help

4 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] As with so many other Namibian businesses, the Covid-19 epidemic took the country by storm and one non-profit is facing permanent shut...

