Higgs brings flavor to Namib Quest

David Higgs.

Chef and keen mountain biker, David Higgs, will be participating in this years’ Windhoek Light Namib Quest race.



Not only will he be racing, he will also curate the food experience for all riders throughout the race.



An accomplished rider, Higgs is looking forward to both the challenge of the race and bringing true Namibian flavour to the food experience. “My food journey started in Namibia, fishing in Swakopmund, so it is incredible to be able to bring my passion for food and mountain biking together to deliver a great experience for the riders. We are working together to ensure that the wonderful authenticity and hospitality of the people of Namibia shines through. Over and above that, I am just really excited at the opportunity to ride through such exquisite terrain,” David said.



The Windhoek Light Namib Quest is an exclusive mountain bike stage race starting in Windhoek and ending in Swakopmund, taking place from 24 to 29 May 2020. The six stages of the race takes participating riders on a once in a lifetime journey through the Namib Desert.