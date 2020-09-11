High honour for Omba’s Karin le Roux

11 September 2020 | People

The Finnish Hän Honour award has been bestowed on the founding director of the Omba Arts Trust, Karin le Roux.
With this award, Finnish embassies around the world recognise individuals doing exemplary work in promoting equality and inclusivity in their countries.
Le Roux received this honour to celebrate her long-standing work in advancing inclusivity and equality through the development of sustainable livelihoods for marginalised communities. The Omba Arts Trust supports artists and craftspeople in rural Namibia by selling and marketing their unique works.
The Finnish ambassador to Namibia, Pirkko-Liisa Kyöstilä, said that, “Ms Le Roux is a pioneer in developing, marketing and researching the crafts sector in Namibia. Her important work has benefitted thousands of Namibians, especially in rural areas over the past 30 years.”
The award borrows its name from the Finnish word “hän”, which is an inclusive third-person pronoun encompassing both he and she at the same time. Hän is the symbol for a better world, where people are characterised by neither their background nor appearance. Thus, the pronoun stands for equal opportunity for all.

Similar News

 

Namibian to head UN program

2 days ago - 08 September 2020 | People

Namibia’s former tourism director Sem Shikongo has been appointed to head the Access and Benefit-sharing Unit Thematic (ABS) at the Secretariat of the Convention of...

Buy a t-shirt, help save a life

1 week ago - 02 September 2020 | People

Windhoek • [email protected] in and out of hospital for the better part of 2019, JC Nolte finally received a diagnosis. Cancer. According to his sister,...

Support for young cancer patient

1 week ago - 28 August 2020 | People

The Land Rover Owners Namibia (LRON) group has donated N$50 000 towards the treatment of young cancer sufferer, Dantel Swart. These funds were generated at...

US bring hulde aan Mudge, Van Zyl

2 weeks ago - 27 August 2020 | People

Die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) in Suid-Afrika is diep bedroef oor die afsterwe van twee vooraanstaande Namibiese US-alumni, dr Japie van Zyl, een van die wêreld...

Hard work and perseverance pay off

2 weeks ago - 25 August 2020 | People

Juanita Frans is the newly elected staff representative to the NUST Council, having garnered the majority votes in a two-day poll held amongst the campus...

GIPF celebrates female trailblazer

2 weeks ago - 24 August 2020 | People

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that one of their own is now a Certified Internal Auditor – a globally recognised designation by the...

NUST’s Masake joins ICC investigators

1 month - 10 August 2020 | People

Dr Pilisano Masake, a lecturer and Deputy Head of Department: Social Sciences, in the Faculty of Human Sciences at the Namibia University of Science and...

Staff changes at Nampol

1 month - 15 July 2020 | People

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force announced a number of changes of position in the force.• Deputy Commissioner Moritz Norres !Naruseb has been...

Poor countries fail to support learners at risk –...

2 months ago - 12 June 2020 | People

Fewer than 10% of countries have laws that help ensure full inclusion in education, according toUnesco’s 2020 Global Education Monitoring Report: Inclusion and education –...

Father, daughter moments on paper

5 months ago - 01 April 2020 | People

Windhoek • [email protected] simple these words seem, yet how deep they are! How easy it is to type something on a piece of paper for...

Latest News

Managing your debt the easy...

11th of September 08:57 | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidIn August, the Bank of Namibia (BoN) cut its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points (BPS), a standard unit of...

No going back to old...

11th of September 08:49 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek KhareWith the reopening of schools around the country, there are many questions in the minds of every stakeholder of the education sector,...

Knockout Project gets more support

11th of September 08:32 | Events

MTC and Shoprite Namibia have come out in support of the MTC Knockout Project against homelessness, by pledging N$50 000 each towards their chosen personalities.This...

Omaheke artists learn of local...

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

A three-day workshop for Namibian visual artists in the Omaheke region hosted by the ‘From Where Do We Speak’ project, took place this week.The workshop,...

Windhoek festival postponed

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The annual /Ae//Gams Arts and Cultural Festival hosted by the City of Windhoek every year, has been postponed due to Covid.The festival was initially schedules...

Is your testament up to...

15 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Paulina ElifasCrises have one thing in common: crucial decisions matter. One lesson we continue to learn as we fight Covid-19, is the significance...

NESA in the hot seat...

15 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently concluded the qualifier round for the Dota2 National Tournament.Players competed for a chance to be selected as part...

Oshetu residents say no to...

23 hours ago | Local News

People living in Oshetu informal settlement at Okahandja object to plans by the ministry of urban and rural development (MURD) to relocate them to a...

Thieves using ‘Nampol’ facemasks

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Crime

The police has warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals impersonating police officers by wearing face masks imprinted with police logosAccording...

Load More