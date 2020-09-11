High honour for Omba’s Karin le Roux

Karin le Roux, founding director of the Omba Arts Trust, recently received Finland’s Hän Honour award. Photo contributed

The Finnish Hän Honour award has been bestowed on the founding director of the Omba Arts Trust, Karin le Roux.

With this award, Finnish embassies around the world recognise individuals doing exemplary work in promoting equality and inclusivity in their countries.

Le Roux received this honour to celebrate her long-standing work in advancing inclusivity and equality through the development of sustainable livelihoods for marginalised communities. The Omba Arts Trust supports artists and craftspeople in rural Namibia by selling and marketing their unique works.

The Finnish ambassador to Namibia, Pirkko-Liisa Kyöstilä, said that, “Ms Le Roux is a pioneer in developing, marketing and researching the crafts sector in Namibia. Her important work has benefitted thousands of Namibians, especially in rural areas over the past 30 years.”

The award borrows its name from the Finnish word “hän”, which is an inclusive third-person pronoun encompassing both he and she at the same time. Hän is the symbol for a better world, where people are characterised by neither their background nor appearance. Thus, the pronoun stands for equal opportunity for all.

