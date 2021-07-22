High-tech equipment for vaccination drive

Captured during the virtual handover ceremony are (from top left) USAID Acting Director Mark Anthony White, US Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Long, acting deputy executive director of the ministry of health Jeremiah Nghipundjwa, and deputy minister of health, Esther Muinjangue.

The United States donated 176 tablet and 53 laptops along with 250 remote temperature monitoring devices and 2 000 terabytes in hard-drive capacity to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) to support the country’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

The electronic equipment will be used for data entry at vaccination sites and for monitoring purposes.

“Getting the population vaccinated is key to fighting Covid-19 in the country and for the world,” said Jessica Long, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy during a virtual handover ceremony in Windhoek. “The US government remains committed to supporting the health ministry in its battle against this horrible pandemic.”

In addition to the computer equipment, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) also funded the production of 5 000 registers, 100 000 forms and 750 000 vaccination cards, as well as 11 district level trainings for over 500 health ministry staff. The combined value of this support is US$675 000 (approximately N$9.6 million).

To date, the United States government has provided N$100 million in support of Namibia’s Covid-19 response.

