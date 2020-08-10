Highs and lows – goals galore at HopSol matches

10 August 2020 | Sports

The MTC HopSol Soccer Youth League continued its exciting restart with several high scoring matches over the weekend at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and Ramblers Sports Club in the capital.
In the u/17 league, Ramblers A beat DTS by 2-0, while Ramblers B beat Windhoek Gymnasium by a 1-0. Swallows beat Fortis Football Academy (FFA) 4-0, while Ramblers beat Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) 2-0, and Kasaona FC accounted Greefies 2-0, and A Shipena lost to SKW by 3-0.
All these matches took place at the Ramblers A Field.
In the u/15 league, FFA lost 3-2 to Kaizen FA with Windhoek Gymnasium losing 3-1 to SKW. DTS beat Ramblers 2-0 and Swallows lost to ACFA 2-1. These games took place at DTS Fields.
At the same venue, the u/13 league saw Windhoek Gymnasium lose by 6-0, while the only other match in that league saw ACFA beat Kaizen 3-1.
At Ramblers B Field, the u/12 league produced the only draw result of the day when ACFA and DTS settled for a goalless draw, while Ramblers beat WFC 2-0.
The biggest scoreline of the day saw Swallows score 20 goals against WFC, who managed to get two consolation goals of their own in the u/11 league. SKW then put nine goals past Windhoek Gymnasium for a 9-1 scoreline, while DTS beat ACFA by 6-5.
The u/10 league also had high scores, including that of the Windhoek Gymnasium losing 18-0 against SKW, while DTS beat WFC 8-5 to conclude the day’s proceedings.
Speaking to Nampa on Sunday Collin Benjamin said they are monitoring the situation regarding the rising Covid-19 positive cases in Windhoek and they will take that into consideration as they continue with the league.
He added that upcoming weekend fixtures will continue as is, and they will then sit down and decide on when to take a break. On the schools that have not participated, he said they had accommodated them by postponing their games with the hope that when they open schools, they will then play all their outstanding games. – Nampa

