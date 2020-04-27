Hit the beat with EES

Namibian artist opens Corona-Concerts.eu show

Namibian kwaito artist EES is set to rock online platforms on Thursday. Photo contributed

Namibian kwaito artist EES and his "Yes-JA!" band have been rocking the stages of many European Festivals for quite some time, along with winning X-Factor in Germany at the end of 2018. In light of this, the organisers of www.Corona-Concerts.eu have invited EES and his team to perform on their platform and spread #NamFlava to the world.

The action-packed online event that promises to get your feet tapping in your own living room, takes place on Thursday (30 April) at 20:00 (German time) on both EES’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the official www.Corona-Concerts.eu website.

Viewers will be able to enjoy this live streamed concert for free, but are encouraged to use the donation button on the website to support the artist, who will select a charity organisation to which around a third of the donations will go.

Also available for a limited time of 24 hours, is special EES/Corona Concert merchandise for sale via the website, of which income generated again in part will go to the charity organisation picked by the performing artist.

So, set your alarm clock, be there virtually and support live music, because it is a uniting force!

Don’t miss the concert, available here:

YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ul9ldYF19Zw&feature=emb_title

Facebook: www.facebook.com/eesmusic/videos/1183819665296425

Official website: www.Corona-Concerts.eu

