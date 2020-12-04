Hitting balls for CAN

04 December 2020 | Society

The first annual MyLife Movember Golf Day in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) was recently hosted at the Windhoek Golf Club, where N$115 750 was raised in support of the associations men’s health clinics for 2021. A further N$25 000 in donations received are earmarked for the organisations Patient Financial Assistance Programme to support men fighting cancer.
Organised by CAN and Hollard Namibia as the title sponsor donating N$50 000, the golf day attracted 20 teams with 80 players. Kosmos 94.1FM was the official media partner.
Managing Director of Hollard Life Namibia Andre Vermeulen, expressed his gratitude towards the work done by CAN: “It’s been an absolute privilege to partner with CAN on this initiative and we enjoyed a good day playing golf. However, it is important to applaud the real cause of not only fundraising but also creating awareness on the state of men’s health in our country. ‘Movember’ awareness tackles the cause on a global scale, addressing some of the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.”
From CAN’s side, chief executive Rolf Hansen said: “Our partnership with Hollard and presenting this golf day is the perfect opportunity to create awareness, raise funds and enables CAN to plough back into the community to fight cancer.”
Namibian cancer statistics show that while 214 prostate cancer cases were recorded back in 2010, this number has now increased to an average of 351 cases per year.
During the last 7-year reporting cycle, 2 125 prostate cancer diagnoses were recorded, and 10 477 Namibian men were diagnosed with a form of cancer (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer).
“We remain committed to fight cancer, but also understand that men are sensitive about the topic of prostate screening. Men should know that a simple blood test can possibly save their lives,” explained Hansen.

Early intervention key
While prostate cancer can be prevented by a healthier lifestyle to a certain extent, the most effective means to overcome this disease is by early intervention. A simple Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test for men older than 45 years especially, is the earliest (and easiest) indicator to spot irregularities that might signal a possible prostate cancer diagnosis.
CAN cautions that while there are symptoms associated with prostate cancer, these usually appear when the disease is at an advanced stage, thus making treatment and recovery difficult. In light of this CAN encourages men with a family history of prostate cancer and who are in the susceptible age range, to go for annual screening, whether PSA test or rectal examination.
CAN and Hollard Namibia thank project partners African Marketing; Ai Aiba Lodge; Arebbusch; Bosch; Capricorn Sweets; Eros Liquors; Gondwana Collection; Hartlief; Hollard; Jacobs; Joe’s Beerhouse; Kosmos 94.1; Marathon Tools; Pupkewitz Megabuild; Nambob; Namibia Breweries Ltd; Namibia Media Holdings; Sabiha’s Take Away; Sanlam Namibia and the Windhoek Golf Club.

Similar News

 

Big donation for cancer

1 day - 04 December 2020 | Society

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against cancer, with an annual donation of N$140 000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia...

CAN says thank you

4 days ago - 30 November 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) officially wraps up its annual schedule this week. “Many important annual events and programmes could not take place this...

GEKA supports CHICA

1 week ago - 24 November 2020 | Society

GEKA Pharma recommitted its support against the fight on childhood cancer by donating N$150 000 towards the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients of...

Rough n Tough raises N$300K for CAN

1 week ago - 23 November 2020 | Society

The annual Rough n Tough Rally hosted by the Baard family in Swakopmund, came to a close on Saturday when the organisers handed over N$305...

Blood stocks at critical level

2 weeks ago - 18 November 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) urgently requires blood donations to improve critically low stock levels.NamBTS said that the blood donation ecosystem has been...

Lion-sized smiles from SOS youngsters

2 weeks ago - 16 November 2020 | Society

There were smiles all around when Proudly African Quick Service Restaurant Hungry Lion treated the children at SOS Village Schools in Namibia to a delicious...

Teeing off against prostate cancer

3 weeks ago - 12 November 2020 | Society

As official sponsor of the 2020 MyLife Movember Golf Day in collaboration with Kosmos 94.1, the Cancer Association of Namibia together with Hollard Namibia aims...

Concrete support for CAN

3 weeks ago - 09 November 2020 | Society

Suremix Walvis Bay and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) thank all clients who participated in the #thinkpink challenges throughout October, marking #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. Suremix donated...

CAN hosts home-based caregivers course

4 weeks ago - 05 November 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia invites interested members of the public with a confirmed background in home-based caregiving, patient care and/or willingness to be trained...

Community development in the spotlight

1 month - 04 November 2020 | Society

Through its Social Investment Fund (SIF), over the past three months Bank Windhoek has donated over N$750 000 towards community development projects focusing on education,...

Latest News

New look for NWR’s website

22 hours ago | Tourism

If anything, 2020 demonstrated the importance of an online presence, allowing for seamless and faster communication between organisations and clients.In light of this, Namibia Wildlife...

Big donation for cancer

1 day - 04 December 2020 | Society

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against cancer, with an annual donation of N$140 000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 04 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening...

Groot planne wink vir dieretuin...

2 days ago - 03 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] die eienaar van die Haven Zoological Park in Kleine Kuppe tans finansieël swaar trek, het hybaie planne om te verseker die park...

Avoid overspending this season

2 days ago - 03 December 2020 | Banking

As the holiday cheer takes hold, we’re bound to be tempted to spend more than we should, but having fun shouldn’t mean overspending. Budgets may...

Lekker tourism expo on the...

2 days ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo is currently underway in the capital, providing prospective travellers the opportunity to see what’s available, and for operators to...

Bank backing for locust research

2 days ago - 02 December 2020 | Agriculture

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 towards the University of Namibia (UNAM) to support their research relating to the outbreak of the locusts in the...

Mentorship programme celebrates successes

2 days ago - 02 December 2020 | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently acknowledged 31 mentors and mentees who completed this year’s intake while introducing 48 participants as candidates for 2021.According to Bank...

Pitching for Recovery

2 days ago - 02 December 2020 | Business

The Pitch for Business Recovery Scheme which lends support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the ministries...

Load More