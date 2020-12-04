Hitting balls for CAN

Photo contributed

The first annual MyLife Movember Golf Day in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) was recently hosted at the Windhoek Golf Club, where N$115 750 was raised in support of the associations men’s health clinics for 2021. A further N$25 000 in donations received are earmarked for the organisations Patient Financial Assistance Programme to support men fighting cancer.

Organised by CAN and Hollard Namibia as the title sponsor donating N$50 000, the golf day attracted 20 teams with 80 players. Kosmos 94.1FM was the official media partner.

Managing Director of Hollard Life Namibia Andre Vermeulen, expressed his gratitude towards the work done by CAN: “It’s been an absolute privilege to partner with CAN on this initiative and we enjoyed a good day playing golf. However, it is important to applaud the real cause of not only fundraising but also creating awareness on the state of men’s health in our country. ‘Movember’ awareness tackles the cause on a global scale, addressing some of the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.”

From CAN’s side, chief executive Rolf Hansen said: “Our partnership with Hollard and presenting this golf day is the perfect opportunity to create awareness, raise funds and enables CAN to plough back into the community to fight cancer.”

Namibian cancer statistics show that while 214 prostate cancer cases were recorded back in 2010, this number has now increased to an average of 351 cases per year.

During the last 7-year reporting cycle, 2 125 prostate cancer diagnoses were recorded, and 10 477 Namibian men were diagnosed with a form of cancer (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer).

“We remain committed to fight cancer, but also understand that men are sensitive about the topic of prostate screening. Men should know that a simple blood test can possibly save their lives,” explained Hansen.



Early intervention key

While prostate cancer can be prevented by a healthier lifestyle to a certain extent, the most effective means to overcome this disease is by early intervention. A simple Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test for men older than 45 years especially, is the earliest (and easiest) indicator to spot irregularities that might signal a possible prostate cancer diagnosis.

CAN cautions that while there are symptoms associated with prostate cancer, these usually appear when the disease is at an advanced stage, thus making treatment and recovery difficult. In light of this CAN encourages men with a family history of prostate cancer and who are in the susceptible age range, to go for annual screening, whether PSA test or rectal examination.

CAN and Hollard Namibia thank project partners African Marketing; Ai Aiba Lodge; Arebbusch; Bosch; Capricorn Sweets; Eros Liquors; Gondwana Collection; Hartlief; Hollard; Jacobs; Joe’s Beerhouse; Kosmos 94.1; Marathon Tools; Pupkewitz Megabuild; Nambob; Namibia Breweries Ltd; Namibia Media Holdings; Sabiha’s Take Away; Sanlam Namibia and the Windhoek Golf Club.

