HKIA ready to receive visitors

02 September 2020 | Tourism

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said it is pleased to resume operations at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) as part of Namibia’s Targeted International Tourism Revival Initiative.
In a media statement the NAC said it has set in motion its restart plan to ensure the airport’s readiness upon the resumption of international flights, as borders gradually open under the provisions of the State of the Emergency Regulations on Covid-19.
“The NAC has not received any airlines scheduled ahead of the reopening, but they have expressed their willingness to resume flights and we are anticipating mid-September 2020. Alternatively, we advise prospective passengers to consult airlines for travel itineraries,” it said.
The NAC noted that social distancing measures such as floor and seat stickers and messages on mandatory wearing of masks are visible at the airport, while sanitiser dispensers are also available, amongst others.
Mandatory thermal screening at arrival and departure points will take place and social distancing of 1.5 metres will continue to be observed, as is indicated social distanced seating.
NAC also gave the assurance that the airport surfaces, trollies and other amenities will be disinfected and cleaned frequently for passengers’ safety, while the airport’s counters are fitted with transparent glasses and hand sanitisers.
The airports company is part of the team spearheaded by the ministry of environment, forestry and tourism; the ministry of health and social services; and the ministry of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, tasked with finalising modalities related to the targeted international tourism revival.
Other key members are the Namibia Tourism Board, the ministry of works and transport and the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority. – Nampa

