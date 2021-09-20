Hockey men heading to World Cup

Thanks to huge sponsorship

The Namibia senior men’s hockey team will be participating in next year’s World Cup.

The Namibia senior men’s hockey team received N$900 000 from MTC on Monday, ahead of their participation in next year’s World Cup.

The team was invited to the World Cup by the International Hockey Federation, following the withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand due to Covd-19 related international travel restrictions put in place by their governments.

Speaking at the sponsorship announcement, Namibia Hockey Union president Reagon Graig said this is the first time that both the national men’s and women’s teams participate in a World Cup at the same time. “The Namibian men’s team will join their female counterparts at the World Cup in Liege, Belgium from 2 to 6 February 2022. Namibia (men), USA (men), Canada (women) and South Africa (women) will participate on the basis of being runners up in the African and Pan American Indoor championships,” Graig said.

He added that 12 teams will compete in the men and women’s teams respectively, with the Namibian team drawn in Pool B, to compete against Germany, Iran, Netherlands, Belgium and the USA.

MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the money should help the team prepare thoroughly in order to compete, not just participate. “These are the sort of role models that sports creates. I just hope as a country, we are able to give sport the chance it deserves in terms of budget support and just making sure we have competent people managing sports,” he said.

Team Coach Trevor Cormack said the boys are in high spirits and have already started training.

“There were tears of joy for the ladies when they qualified, and there were tears of sorrow as we were disappointed for failing to qualify this time around. The team is a talented bunch of youngsters who are excited to showcase their talent on a world stage,” he said.

Cormack said the target is to improve their rankings and they have enough time to prepare to achieve their goals.

Germany and Australia won the last edition of the Indoor World Cup in the men and women’s categories in 2018 in Berlin, Germany. – Nampa



