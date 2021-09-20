Hockey men heading to World Cup

Thanks to huge sponsorship

20 September 2021 | Sports

The Namibia senior men’s hockey team received N$900 000 from MTC on Monday, ahead of their participation in next year’s World Cup.
The team was invited to the World Cup by the International Hockey Federation, following the withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand due to Covd-19 related international travel restrictions put in place by their governments.
Speaking at the sponsorship announcement, Namibia Hockey Union president Reagon Graig said this is the first time that both the national men’s and women’s teams participate in a World Cup at the same time. “The Namibian men’s team will join their female counterparts at the World Cup in Liege, Belgium from 2 to 6 February 2022. Namibia (men), USA (men), Canada (women) and South Africa (women) will participate on the basis of being runners up in the African and Pan American Indoor championships,” Graig said.
He added that 12 teams will compete in the men and women’s teams respectively, with the Namibian team drawn in Pool B, to compete against Germany, Iran, Netherlands, Belgium and the USA.
MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the money should help the team prepare thoroughly in order to compete, not just participate. “These are the sort of role models that sports creates. I just hope as a country, we are able to give sport the chance it deserves in terms of budget support and just making sure we have competent people managing sports,” he said.
Team Coach Trevor Cormack said the boys are in high spirits and have already started training.
“There were tears of joy for the ladies when they qualified, and there were tears of sorrow as we were disappointed for failing to qualify this time around. The team is a talented bunch of youngsters who are excited to showcase their talent on a world stage,” he said.
Cormack said the target is to improve their rankings and they have enough time to prepare to achieve their goals.
Germany and Australia won the last edition of the Indoor World Cup in the men and women’s categories in 2018 in Berlin, Germany. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Keeping hoofs on the turf

1 day - 19 September 2021 | Sports

Kaondeka Turf Club received a timely boost with Standard Bank Namibia availing a total sponsorship of N$600 000 for the next three years.The sponsorship of...

Support for senior golfers

3 days ago - 17 September 2021 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia has undertaken to sponsor the Senior Golfers Society of Namibia with N$20 000 towards the National Golf Championship – Central Round, which takes...

International instructor training for local coaches

4 days ago - 16 September 2021 | Sports

Nine local coaches were awarded International Instructor Course (IIC) certificates by the Namibian Football Association (NFA) yesterday.The IIC is a qualification programme for instructors who...

Team Namibia arrives in Italy

5 days ago - 15 September 2021 | Sports

Team Namibia arrived in Roccaraso, Italy, for the World Championships after 24 hours of travel including car, bus and plane.Weary from the travel, the team...

Fantastic day for young archers

6 days ago - 14 September 2021 | Sports

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. Even after a year where shoots had to be...

Meet our T20 squad

1 week ago - 12 September 2021 | Sports

The national cricket team going to the T20 World Cup to be held in United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November...

Stadium rental costs country dearly

1 week ago - 09 September 2021 | Sports

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games...

Rocking and rutting this weekend

1 week ago - 08 September 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite,...

Senior hockey stars on their way to Italy

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Ice and Inline Association (NIIHA) will be sending a Senior Men’s Team to Roccaraso, Italy, for the roller hockey World Championships, taking place...

Sport ekspo môre geloods

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] tweede uitgawe van die Namibia Annual Sports Expo (NASE) word môre om 09:00 by Windhoek Gimnasium bekendgestel; dit word regstreeks op Namibia...

Latest News

Supporting employee mental health wellness...

16 hours ago | Opinion

The impact of Covid-19 on mental health has been felt across the globe. Many of us have faced and/or are facing challenges that have stirred...

Spring has sprung!

17 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Leo KapembeSpringI have never seen people so looking forward or excited about seeing spring as Namibians, especially this year.I kind of understand tho,...

Omaheke: Misinformation hampering vaccinations

17 hours ago | Health

Governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate said the region is struggling to convince inhabitants to get vaccinated against Covid-19 due to conspiracy theories and...

Ministry, EU warn against fake...

1 day - 19 September 2021 | Business

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and the European Union have noticed more and more online attacks and campaigns sharing false information.The latest false public...

Focus on water financing

1 day - 19 September 2021 | Environment

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) in collaboration with the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM), and with technical support of the Global Water Partnership Southern Africa...

Namibians a nation of litterers...

1 day - 19 September 2021 | Environment

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta said the country is drowning in its own waste of all sorts, from household and industrial waste to medical waste –...

Keeping hoofs on the turf

1 day - 19 September 2021 | Sports

Kaondeka Turf Club received a timely boost with Standard Bank Namibia availing a total sponsorship of N$600 000 for the next three years.The sponsorship of...

World Clean-up Day: Do your...

3 days ago - 17 September 2021 | Society

As part of World Clean-up Day, the City of Windhoek in collaboration with its local partners and sponsors, will be doing their bit for the...

Support for senior golfers

3 days ago - 17 September 2021 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia has undertaken to sponsor the Senior Golfers Society of Namibia with N$20 000 towards the National Golf Championship – Central Round, which takes...

Load More