HOGs seek help for Jennine
16 June 2020 | Accidents
Her condition, while serious, is considered as stable at the moment.
According to the HOG Namibia Chapter, Jennine and three other motorcyclists where travelling towards Swakopmund on Saturday (6 June), when around 60km from the town they experienced strong winds while riding in a curve. It was then that the 36-year-old crashed into a Harley Davidson CVO Ultra.
“Her right leg had to be amputated above the knee and she broke both wrists as well as various other bones, including some ribs. She still has an open fracture on her left arm,” the group said.
Since the accident, Jennine has been discharged from the intensive care unit but remains in hospital. “She is strong. She's a fighter.”
According to Erongo regional police spokesman Erastus Iikuyu, Van Jaarsveld was taken to the Cottage Hospital in Swakopmund.
After the accident, Harley-Davidson Windhoek called on Namibians and specifically motorcyclists to help Jennine cover her medical expenses. Donations can be made to the HOG Namibia account (Harley Owners Group Namibia; Bank Windhoek; Capricorn branch 486372; Account number: 8003853527, with “Jennine” as payment reference). Messages of support can also be delivered to Harley-Davidson Windhoek. – [email protected]
Jennine van Jaarsveld (36) was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident with her Harley Davidson on the B2 between Swakopmund and Usakos. A donation campaign has been established for her. Photo contributed