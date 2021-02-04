Hollywood star Will Smith lands in Namibia

04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin Leuschner

American star Will Smith (51) landed in Namibia earlier this week.
The well-known actor, rapper and film producer takes the lead in the filming of the second season of the natural history documentary series “One Strange Rock”. The first season of the documentary premiered on National Geographic in March 2018.
The first pictures of the four-time Grammy award winner arriving in Namibia were already circulating by Tuesday. However, details about the exact filming locations are unknown, although it was said that he would be in Namibia for ten days visiting several well-known sights.
According to a reliable source, the program includes three days of shooting at Sossusvlei.
Members of the film crew – including Smith’s bodyguard – had already travelled to Namibia twice last year to get an idea of about where they would be working. Furthermore, rumour has it that Smith is accompanied by five US astronauts who will also feature in the documentary.
According to Wikipedia, “One Strange Rock” tells the story of how life on earth survives and thrives and how eight astronauts share their unique perspective after spending 1 000 days away from Earth.

