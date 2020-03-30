Home affairs spells out services

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration (MHAI) offices in Erongo and Khomas are closed for general operations until 16 April 2020, in response to curb the further spread of the coronavirus.

The MHAI said these offices will only provide essential services such as birth registration for newborn babies and death registration for current deaths.

All hospital-based offices in the two regions will be closed and functions performed there will be temporarily assigned to the sub-regional or regional offices, it said.

Offices outside the lockdown regions will continue to provide essential services such as birth registration for newborn babies and current death registration at regional and sub-regional offices only.

Late death, birth and Identification Document (ID) registrations, as well as the issuance of duplicate birth and death certificates and IDs, are suspended in these regions. All

The ministry added that one immigration counter at all MHAI offices will remain open for the submission of visa and permit extension applications for those who are unable to leave the country at the expiry of their visas or permits, due to the State of Emergency and travel permission application for Namibians and permanent residents.

No visa or permit applications, except for Namibians and permanent residents, will be considered as meetings of the Immigration Selection Board and its committees are suspended.

All refugee administration services are suspended and only the issuance of exit permits at the Osire refugee camp from the settlement will be available. These exit permits will only be issued when a resident of Osire seeks to leave the settlement for medical treatment, banking services or attending a funeral of a close family member. Moreover, no visitors are allowed at Osire and no new asylum seekers may be admitted in the settlement. – Nampa



