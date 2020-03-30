Home affairs spells out services

30 March 2020 | Government

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration (MHAI) offices in Erongo and Khomas are closed for general operations until 16 April 2020, in response to curb the further spread of the coronavirus.
The MHAI said these offices will only provide essential services such as birth registration for newborn babies and death registration for current deaths.
All hospital-based offices in the two regions will be closed and functions performed there will be temporarily assigned to the sub-regional or regional offices, it said.
Offices outside the lockdown regions will continue to provide essential services such as birth registration for newborn babies and current death registration at regional and sub-regional offices only.
Late death, birth and Identification Document (ID) registrations, as well as the issuance of duplicate birth and death certificates and IDs, are suspended in these regions. All
The ministry added that one immigration counter at all MHAI offices will remain open for the submission of visa and permit extension applications for those who are unable to leave the country at the expiry of their visas or permits, due to the State of Emergency and travel permission application for Namibians and permanent residents.
No visa or permit applications, except for Namibians and permanent residents, will be considered as meetings of the Immigration Selection Board and its committees are suspended.
All refugee administration services are suspended and only the issuance of exit permits at the Osire refugee camp from the settlement will be available. These exit permits will only be issued when a resident of Osire seeks to leave the settlement for medical treatment, banking services or attending a funeral of a close family member. Moreover, no visitors are allowed at Osire and no new asylum seekers may be admitted in the settlement. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Time of change at BoN

1 week ago - 24 March 2020 | Government

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) is undergoing transitional arrangements after the appointment of the bank’s former governor, Ipumbu Shiimi (pictured), as minister of finance by...

New cabinet announced

1 week ago - 23 March 2020 | Government

President Hage Geingob on Sunday appointed an opposition party leader to serve as a deputy minister in his new Cabinet.According to the statement released by...

Looking back on 30 years of development

1 week ago - 20 March 2020 | Government

The Namibian Government has spent at least N$90 billion on development since independence, according to economic planning minister Obeth Kandjoze.He made the statement during the...

Okahandja municipality books in the red

2 weeks ago - 12 March 2020 | Government

The Auditor General has issued an adverse audit opinion for the Okahandja municipality for the 2016/17 financial year, as its financial statements do not fairly...

Omaheke launches land plan

3 weeks ago - 05 March 2020 | Government

Omaheke’s 2017/2027 Integrated Regional Land Use Plan (IRLUP) was officially launched by the land reform minister Utoni Nujoma in Gobabis on Wednesday.IRLUP is a sector-overlapping...

Amnesty for Reho defaulters

3 weeks ago - 05 March 2020 | Government

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has introduced an amnesty programme to assist residents who struggle to settle their municipal bills.The programme targets residents whose electricity...

New junior council for Gobabis municipality

3 weeks ago - 05 March 2020 | Government

Jimmy Visser, a grade 12 learner from the Wennie du Plessis High School, was sworn in as the second junior mayor of Gobabis on Tuesday.The...

CoW on cost-cutting drive

1 month - 28 February 2020 | Government

The mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu said the municipality will be forced to introduce cost-cutting measures to save money to implement its 2020 Mayoral Action...

Gobabis municipality drowns in debt

1 month - 04 February 2020 | Government

Gobabis residents owe their municipality about N$50 million in unpaid municipal bills, its chief executive Ignatius Thudinyane said.The town has about 25 000 inhabitants, of...

Tebele sworn in

2 months ago - 27 January 2020 | Government

The newly elected Regional Councillor for Gobabis Constituency, Augustinus Tebele was sworn in as a member of the Omaheke Regional Council on Friday, 24 January.Tebele...

Latest News

CoW approves N$8.9 million for...

31st of March 10:47 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] of Windhoek (CoW) chief executive Robert Kahimise announced that N$8.9 million has been approved to mitigate the risks associated with the Coronavirus...

Make double sure before you...

37 minutes ago | Local News

Foreign nationals who wish to leave Namibia, may do so but will not be allowed re-enter if they are denied entry into countries of their...

Health facilities remain open

52 minutes ago | Health

The Katutura State Hospital and other health facilities will continue to operate as usual, the Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services,...

Digital transformation in a time...

1 hour ago | Business

Like the rest of the world, Namibia is in the grips of something that no-one has ever experienced before – an almost global ‘social-isolation’ and...

Local bank announces repayment holidays

2 hours ago | Banking

“We are extending relief in the form of capital and interest repayment holidays for up to six months until 30 September 2020 to all our...

Bank waives app fees

2 hours ago | Banking

As of 1 April and until 30 June 2020, FNB will be making all transactions done on the FNB App completely free.This discount was announced...

BAN explains payment relief

17 hours ago | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has provided further clarity to customers on the case-by-case funding relief which is handled according to each bank’s respective...

WACS undersea cable damaged again

17 hours ago | Technology

Swakopmund • [email protected] undersea West Africa Cable System (WACS) which connects Namibia with Europe, has been damaged again.The cable was disconnected shortly before midnight on...

Business unusual

19 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Horst SimonWe always want things to go back to normal quickly, but what most of us have probably not realised yet is that...

Load More