Home affairs urges Mexican citizenship for Delgado-Lühl twins

11 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]

The home affairs ministry has issued a brown passport to the 2-year-old son of Phillip Lühl and Guillermo Delgado to allow him to travel to South Africa to apply for Mexican citizenship.
The brown passports are essentially an emergency travel document that have, in the past, also been issued to stateless refugees in Namibia. The family has now asked the ministry to consider issuing the same passports to the twins Paula and Maya, who remain marooned in South Africa 60 days after their birth.
Although the family officially applied for Namibian emergency travel documents three weeks ago shortly after a devastating court ruling dismissing their application to allow them to bring the babies home, the ministry has not yet provided a final answer on that application. Instead, the ministry has suggested the twins and their brother apply for Mexican citizenship.
Lawyers for the family have asked that the ministry respond on the application by close of business on Tuesday. (11 May 2021)

Side-stepping
Executive director Etienne Maritz in a letter to the family last week said the brown passport issued to Yona was so he can travel to South Africa to be “registered as a Mexican national”
Maritz said the passport is valid for 12 months. He added that if the twins also applied and were granted Mexican citizenship, they “will be able to travel to Namibia on visitor entry permits and we will permit them to remain in Namibia beyond the expiration days given to them pending the finalisation of the case in the High Court”.
In response, lawyer Unomuinjo Katjipuka-Sibolile, who is acting on behalf of the Delgado-Lühl’s, warned that this was not a solution to the current crisis facing the family. She said the Mexican authorities had notified the family that the application for nationality is a lengthy process, and urged the ministry to prioritise the best interests of the children.
“We urge you to keep in mind that it has been nearly two months that the twins have been stranded in South Africa, separated from the rest of their family. We reiterate that with each day that passes the situation for the family becomes more and more desperate and more and more urgent.”
Katjipuka-Sibolile emphasised that obtaining Mexican documents should not be misconstrued as a “relinquishment of their claim to Namibian citizenship”.
Questions sent to the ministry on Friday on the outcome of the application remained unanswered by Tuesday morning.

In limbo
Like his sisters, Yona’s legal parents are identified as Lühl and Delgado in an official South African birth certificate and High Court order, but Namibian authorities have, as with his sisters, refused to accept the birth certificates, insisting on a DNA test to prove his biological link to his Namibian father Lühl.
His battle to be granted citizenship will end on 4 August, when High Court judge Thomas Masuku hands down his ruling in that case.
Masuku also helmed two other cases brought to court by the family, and ruled against their applications in each case.
Namibia’s child advocate Ingrid Husselmann recently told Namibia Media Holdings that although the judgement delivered in the twin’s case on 19 April was, on the one hand, “sound” on the issue of the absence of an official application for travel documents, the judge failed to consider the wellbeing and rights of the children.
She said the High Court, as upper guardian of all children, was duty bound to consider the best interests of the twins and then to protect those interests.
But, “ultimately the High Court was obligated and failed, in my view, to consider the rights of the children. It is unfathomable that it would not be in their best interest to be with both their parents and their older brother in a loving family unit,” she said.
Husselmann further explained that although the High Court referred to the provision in the Child Care and Protection Act which allows a court to order DNA testing where this would be in the child’s best interests, “it did not address the question whether imposing such a requirement would amount to discrimination against the twins”.

Similar News

 

Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

5 hours ago | Local News

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner...

Windhoek’s path to economic recovery

6 days ago - 05 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Economic Recovery Initiative (WERI) was officially presented at the most recent city council meeting.“The initiative aims to promote economic growth and...

Talks on rate discount for the elderly

6 days ago - 05 May 2021 | Local News

The Windhoek Rate Payers Association (WRRA) paid a courtesy call on Windhoek Mayor Dr Job Amupanda last week, where the association called on the City...

Windhoek +30 Declaration adopted

6 days ago - 04 May 2021 | Local News

The Windhoek +30 Declaration was adopted on Monday during a conference held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration and World Press Freedom...

CoW erven sale in May

1 week ago - 28 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] total of 71 erven in Kleine Kuppe Extension 1 are up for sale for first time buyers only, by means of tender in...

Keeping girls in school – one pad at a...

2 weeks ago - 27 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] youngster has decided to stand up and fight against girls leaving school due to their menstrualcycle and them not being able to...

Pension on wheels launched

3 weeks ago - 18 April 2021 | Local News

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) launched their pension on wheels truck that is a full mobile office, equipped to withstand harsh road conditions. It...

CoW adapting, planning for sustainable future

3 weeks ago - 14 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the amount of challenges the City of Windhoek faces, Council has the responsibility to adaptand plan for a more sustainable future.According to...

‘Windhoek has delivered nothing’ - Amupanda

4 weeks ago - 11 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda says he is disappointed by the slow pace at which residential plotsare serviced at Goreangab Extension Four.The project forms part of...

Local manufacture of uniforms ‘soon’

4 weeks ago - 11 April 2021 | Local News

Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu said the School Uniform Project aimed to embargo the importation ofschool uniforms and having them produced locally, is at an advanced...

Latest News

Africa celebrated!

11th of May 14:36 | Art and Entertainment

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho...

Artists with disabilities to showcase...

11th of May 14:30 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase...

Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

5 hours ago | Local News

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner...

Rapid tests at road blocks

5 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and...

AGOA strategy launched

22 hours ago | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson earlier today joined trade and industrialisation minister Lucia Iipumbu at the launch of Namibia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Utilization...

Support our Paralympians

22 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia will improve their chances of winning medals at the upcoming 2021 Paralympic Games if the athletes go into camp earlier, Namibia Paralympic Committee...

Honesty the best policy

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Life Style

Effective communication is a fundamental factor within successful relationships. This is especially true for the relationship between the prospective homebuyer and the real estate professional...

Trial over police attack on...

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] trial in which a transgender Namibian is suing a police officer for N$200 000 for alleged assault starts in the Windhoek High...

Police being sued for infant’s...

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] bereaved family whose one-month-old son allegedly died in the back of a police van last month as a result of reckless and...

Load More