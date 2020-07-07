Home of Good Hope receives big

The Grove Mall, together with Checkers Grove and Namib Mills, have teamed up to assist Home of Good Hope and delivered food to the value of N$55 000.

Home of Good Hope is a non-profit organisation providing nutrition, health, pre-school, after school care and homework support services to more than 800 at-risk children, as well as healthcare and nutritional support to their parents. Learners are supported to attend and remain in school with uniforms, shoes and school supplies. Qualified children are supported to attend university.

With schools closed during the lockdown, the need for child care services increased from school

Days to full days, placing an increased burden on the organisation in the provision of daily food, which is key to maintaining children’s immune systems in the current environment. The donation included maize meal, tinned fish, rice, soup and pasta.

“In light of COVID 19 and the massive effect it has had on the country, it is imperative that we as a nation stand together and help those in need. We are privileged that we are in the position to help and feel humbled to work with this dynamic development initiative”, said JP Duncan, General Manager of Grove Mall.





