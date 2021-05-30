‘Homophobic’ Nekongo urged to resign
30 May 2021 | Society
Namibian LGBTQ campaigners continue to call on Swapo party youth league (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo to resign, following homophobic attacks they say are reminiscent of Apartheid-era rhetoric used to discriminate against the minority group.
“Ephraim would never allow a white person to refer to him as satanic and demonic because the impact, association and meaning harms his dignity as a black person. Why wouldn’t it also harm the LGBTQ, knowing that just as much as religion was always used to devalue black people, it is used to devalue and degrade LGBTQ persons,” equal rights campaigners Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe and Omar van Reenen said this weekend.
They argued that Nekongo’s verbal attack on homosexuality was a dangerous call to violence against an already vulnerable group of Namibians. “Sweep out the homophobes from your party,” the Namibia Equal Rights organisers said, calling on Swapo leaders to take “LGBTQ matters seriously”.
Sick
On Saturday Nekongo stuck to his guns and dismissed concerns that his words could incite violence against LGBTQ persons. “I am not inciting violence. I said homosexuality is satanic and demonic. And I stick by that. It does not warrant hate speech,” he said during a brief telephonic interview.
He said SPYL stands by its call on government to only “discuss bread and butter issues. We must not entertain demonic and satanic activities. Because these things are immoral.”
He added that he would not “respond to demonic and satanic things and activities,” when asked to comment on concerns that his words could constitute hate speech and lead to harm. Instead, he said: “I think their sickness is growing in their brain. They are sick.”
Nthengwe and Van Reenen argued that Nekongo knows the potential consequences of his words. The duo added that his denial was rhetorical. “He knows they’d be effective enough to incite violence!”
They added: “We’d like Ephraim Nekongo to respond with how he would react when a white person intentionally hurls comments at his personhood and they ask ‘how is that a form of hate speech?’ Because clearly, and suddenly, he does not understand it insofar as it is not his dignity that is affected and impaired in the process.”
Harm
Van Reenen added that if he [Nekongo] remains in his leadership role “it means that SWAPO not only condones but supports those sentiments that incite violence against a vulnerable and minority group”.
“It’s embarrassing that he says we do not have the mandate to call for his resignation, when we ourselves are youth. If he represents the youth, then what youth does he advocate for? Only heterosexual youth? If so, then that just shows that SPYL is not a party of liberation, but a party that represents only a privileged few Namibians,” Van Reenen said.
The public attack by the Swapo youth wing on LGBTQ Namibians has attracted online support in some quarters, but also notable condemnation.
First Lady Monica Geingos warned recently the language used “subjects [fellow Namibians] to harm. Words can oppress, harm and diminish.”
LGBTQ campaigners warned Nekongo’s words reinforce “societal prejudice and severely increases the human rights violation of this minority group”.
Nekongo was a no-show at a march by Equal Namibia last week “against hate” where Nthengwe said Nekongo is “not fit in any capacity to lead”.
Draft
On Friday, delegates met with members from the Office of the Ombudsman to discuss the draft prohibition of discrimination, harassment and hate speech bill
The draft bill is aimed at prohibiting unfair discrimination, harassment, hate speech and it makes way for the establishment of equality courts to promote equality in Namibia.
Briefing notes issued to participants on Friday underlined that “it is important to note that the bill does not propagate same-sex marriages, if that is a concern. Neither is it intended to promote the interests of the LGBTI community. The existence of these, mostly minority, groups and individuals is a reality and they often bear the brunt of discrimination, harassment and hate speech.”
However, the bill is intended “to place all individuals on an equal footing and to provide remedies to those who are being treated unfairly”.
Among the 283 recommendations Namibia has to respond to in September following the third UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review working group session in early May were several calls to improve LGBTQ equality.
Member states called on Namibia to implement and strengthen measures “targeting equality before the law for members of the LGBTI community”.
Moreover, Namibia was urged to “adopt the necessary measures to accelerate the current review of laws and policies in order to rectify provisions that discriminate against LGBTI persons”.