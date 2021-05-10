Honesty the best policy

Never hide this from your agent

10 May 2021 | Life Style

Effective communication is a fundamental factor within successful relationships. This is especially true for the relationship between the prospective homebuyer and the real estate professional with whom they choose to work. An open communication channel is imperative for an agent to fully understand what a buyer wants and needs.
Yet, according to Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, some buyers are reluctant to provide information about their finances because they want to try and get a bargain price on a property or because they think they can put in a cheeky offer on a home they cannot afford with the hope that it will be accepted.
“Buyers who say they can afford less than they can usually do not trust that their agent is on their side. Knowing that agents work on a commission basis can lead to thinking an agent will only show properties within the buyer’s upper price range so that he or she might secure a higher paycheque. If this is how buyers feel, then I would recommend that they look for a new estate agent who they can trust,” says Goslett.
Taking this further, Goslett explains that good agents understand that the real estate business is about building and maintaining relationships, not earning a commission from selling brick and mortar.
“A good agent will be focused on securing a client for life, rather than just the commission from one transaction. In order to secure repeat and referral business, it is in an agent’s best interest to do the best possible job and find the right fit for both the buyer and the seller, ensuring that the transaction meets everyone’s criteria,” he reassures buyers.

Hurting yourself
On the other hand, buyers who say they can afford more than they can are only hurting themselves. Goslett warns that those who try this tactic might end up falling in love with a home that they simply cannot afford.
“Being 100% honest with your real estate professional means that your agent can show you homes that you should be able to afford, even if the initial asking price is beyond your budget. Estate agents usually know the sellers and can tell if they would be willing to accept a lower offer. If you’re honest with your agent, the agent can then recommend an amount within your budget that the seller would be willing to consider,” he explains.
Apart from your financial information, Goslett says that it is also important for the buyer to have a clear idea as to what he or she is looking for in a home. Before approaching an agent, Goslett recommends making a list of the must-haves and the things a buyer would like to have but is willing to compromise on. “Once you know what you want, it’s far easier for you to communicate this to your agent and give them a clear picture of the type of property you require - this will make house hunting way easier,” he says.
As a final piece of advice, Goslett reiterates that an agent can only narrow down the search and pinpoint the perfect property based on the information that the client provides. The more information buyers can provide their agents, the faster they can find their dream home.
“If you work with an agent you trust and are comfortable sharing information with, the process will be far easier and quicker. When you start searching for a home, it is best to be as upfront as possible with your real estate professional. This approach will guarantee that you leave a satisfied new homeowner,” he concludes.

Similar News

 

Crucial steps to go from graduate to homeowner

6 days ago - 05 May 2021 | Life Style

After completing their studies, most graduates will begin their career path and embark on their next stage in life. What many fail to realise is...

Why sales fall through before transfer

1 week ago - 29 April 2021 | Life Style

Many sellers falsely believe that the sale is as good as done once the Offer to Purchase (OTP) a home has been signed. The unfortunate...

Can quality appliances increase home value?

2 weeks ago - 27 April 2021 | Life Style

When updating and staging a home to sell, many reach the conundrum around whether to upgrade existing appliances in the home. While certain quality appliances...

Is your agent making use of a digital strategy?...

2 weeks ago - 21 April 2021 | Life Style

The way we live and work has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. It follows then that the way people buy and sell houses will...

How to manage your rental property

4 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Life Style

Purchasing property as a source of rental income is a great way to secure one’s future wealth. However, if poorly managed, a rental property could...

How frequently to do home valuations

1 month - 06 April 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the largest medium- to long-term investments many will make within their lifetime. As an appreciating asset, the value of one’s...

Negotiate rental escalations like a boss

1 month - 30 March 2021 | Life Style

Rental increases are, unfortunately, inevitable – even in this downturned market. What many fail to realise is that the tenant does not have to accept...

Support Earth Hour like this!

1 month - 23 March 2021 | Life Style

In preparation for Earth Hour, commencing at 20:30 on Saturday (27 March 2021), all homeowners are encouraged to take a moment to consider the environmental...

How to select a good real estate agent

1 month - 19 March 2021 | Life Style

With so many real estate brands from which to choose, it can be difficult to know which real estate professional will provide the best support...

Attracting tenants in the current market

1 month - 16 March 2021 | Life Style

The local rental market is suffering, reflecting negative growth for the first time in over eight years according to the PayProp Rental Index annual review...

Latest News

Artists with disabilities to showcase...

11th of May 14:30 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase...

Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

4 hours ago | Local News

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner...

Rapid tests at road blocks

5 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and...

AGOA strategy launched

21 hours ago | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson earlier today joined trade and industrialisation minister Lucia Iipumbu at the launch of Namibia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Utilization...

Support our Paralympians

22 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia will improve their chances of winning medals at the upcoming 2021 Paralympic Games if the athletes go into camp earlier, Namibia Paralympic Committee...

Honesty the best policy

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Life Style

Effective communication is a fundamental factor within successful relationships. This is especially true for the relationship between the prospective homebuyer and the real estate professional...

Trial over police attack on...

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] trial in which a transgender Namibian is suing a police officer for N$200 000 for alleged assault starts in the Windhoek High...

Police being sued for infant’s...

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] bereaved family whose one-month-old son allegedly died in the back of a police van last month as a result of reckless and...

Let the hunt begin!

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

It’s official: The long-awaited new EES album Game Changer, which the artist has been working on for over two years, will be released on 17...

Load More