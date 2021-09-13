Giving frontline officers breathing room

13 September 2021 | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the brunt of trying to help manage the impact of the virus.
The high demands of their work has prevented some of them from taking a vacation to recharge their batteries. Considering this, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has developed a special and a competition to honour frontline officers in Namibia and SADC, and that started in late August and runs until 15 October 2021.
According to NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager Mufaro Nesongano, “it’s close to two years that Covid-19 dramatically changed everything about life. Yet, our frontline officers have been steadfast in ensuring that we as a nation are taken care of.
“For this reason, we at NWR decided to honour our frontline officers by coming up with a special strictly for them. Therefore, each frontline officer qualifies for a 50% discount in acquiring or renewing a Namleisure card until mid-October 2021.
“With the Namleisure card, each frontline officer will qualify for a cheaper rate off our current special on accommodation along with a 25% discount on activities and meals at any NWR resort for a year. To qualify for the discount, they need to provide proof of their frontline status during the application period.”
He said the other special, which is in honour of them, allows Namibians and SADC residents an opportunity to book at any of NWR’s eco resorts (Dolomite, Onkoshi and Sossus Dune Lodge) for two nights and get the third night for free.
Additionally, each time a frontline officer acquires or renews a Namleisure card, they will automatically be entered into a competition to stand the chance to win a two-night stay for two at any NWR Resort on a Bed and Breakfast basis.
“Every frontline officer is worthy of being honoured and celebrated for the sacrifices they have been making and continue to make. We hope that this gesture from us can accord all our frontline officers an opportunity to rest and recuperate when time allows, as they have sacrificed a lot for all of us,” says NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama.

