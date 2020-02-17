Hope defies all odds

Despite the surrounding circumstances the pre-schools maintain good hygienic standards. Photo Susan Nel One of the pre-schools Windhoek Express visited. Photo Susan Nel

Julienne van Rooyen - Windhoek Express (WE) recently met up with four extraordinary ladies. WE undertook a road trip with them to visit some of the schools that S.P.E.S Charity is involved with.

As we left the comfort of the city, we drove along dusty roads and far up onto the hillside, ultimately having no idea where WE would end up.

These ladies are the support system for S.P.E.S. Charity. They each speak with passion about the charity as well as its impact on the community. S.P.E.S is an acronym for Stepping Out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support. The word also means hope in Latin.

As we reached our first stop, we were confronted by one of the poorest areas in Windhoek where we would be visiting a start-up school that the charity supports. We were greeted warmly by the founder of this school, which was established in 2011.

The school’s makeshift building is decorated colourfully and the children’s bags are packed neatly outside on plastic tables. Although their lavatory consists of a long drop, they still try to maintain hygienic standards by using a bucket of running water and soap to wash the children’s hands.

This school is fortunate because they have a water point nearby, whereas learners from other schools which the charity supports have to walk far distances in order to get fresh water.

Stepping into each classroom we were greeted with friendly, shy smiles from the young pupils. This brings about a feeling of hope in spite of the dire circumstances surrounding them. Luckily, we undertook the trip in the morning before the onset of the hot afternoon sun. Looking at the surrounding area, most of the structures are built out of zinc, including the school. This brings a newfound respect as to what these children endure just to get an education.

Saying goodbye to our new friends, we head to our next stop. This is one of the schools that have been running on the S.P.E.S programme a little longer. The school owner is also one of the board members of S.P.E.S Charity.

The majority of the children appear to be dressed warmly, despite it being mid-summer. We were told that these children wear the same beige tracksuits which were donated to them during the annual S.P.E.S Charity Winter Project. They refuse to take off their tracksuits, because they are scared that they might lose them.

The earliest that parents have been known to drop off the children at the school is at half past four in the morning. Sometimes parents are only able to pick them up again as late as e20:00. This is due to the far distances that they have to travel to go to work each day. However, this does not stop the teachers from welcoming the children with open arms.

The teachers at these schools have also become a constant positive figure in the lives of the youngsters. Regular school meetings take place and the parents are held responsible for their children.

The charity firmly believes in partnering with teachers and providing training; the teachers in turn take hands with the parents and encourage them to do what is best for their children.

They also have a child protection policy in place whereby the parents have to sign in and sign out again when collecting their children, thereby ensuring the child’s safety.

S.P.E.S Charity provides weekly outings for the children, some of which have never even ridden in a vehicle. On one such outing they drove over a bridge and one of the boys asked what it was. Once all his questions were answered, the seed of inspiration was planted in his mind. He now dreams of becoming an architect and building a bridge.

The charity also takes one of the schools on an annual coastal visit where the children and even some of the teachers, are able to see the ocean for the very first time. This is what S.P.E.S Charity’s core belief system runs on. They aim to be a beacon of hope and break the cycle of poverty. They try to let these children believe that anything is possible and open their minds up to new possibilities and experiences.

The charity currently supports 25 pre-schools, providing four tons of food to over 1 700 pre-school children on a monthly basis, ensuring that each child will have at least one healthy meal a day.

The pre-schools ultimately belong to the principals, but S.P.E.S is there to provide mentorship and support. They support the schools in any way possible, whether it is building structures such as classrooms or toilets, offering advice, or providing necessities such as stationery or teaching aids.

“It is important that the child receives support on a physical, emotional and intellectual level,” says Esmé Coetzee, who is a board member that has been part of this charity for over a decade. “We believe in strengthening the capacity of the teachers who are already making an enormous impact in their communities.”

They are currently busy working on their own curriculum, which will provide a holistic approach to helping children develop on all essential levels. They have also joined up with other professional institutions in certain projects in aid of these children. One such initiative is with the Namibia Optometrist Association and the Lion’s Club, where optometrists visit the schools to test the children’s sight.

One of the screenings revealed that there was a boy who had only 10 per cent vision in one of his eyes. He was instructed to wear a patch on his healthy eye for three months, which he fully agreed to, imagining he was a pirate. This resulted in an improvement in the vision of the weaker eye by up to 50 per cent.

The S.P.E.S Charity is fully dependent on cooperation from parents and teachers. It is also dependant on sponsors, particularly local sponsorships.

To create more awareness about S.P.E.S Charity, the HOPE photography exhibition in collaboration with Susan Nel Photography takes place in Windhoek towards the end of the month. For more information on this and how to get involved with the organisation, visit the S.P.E.S website or social media page.

