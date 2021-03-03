Hope for hospital beds
03 March 2021 | Health
“We were made aware of the shortage of medical beds at the hospital and jumped at the chance to assist in repairing the beds, to help sick and ailing patients could recuperate comfortably,” says Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Corporate Social Investment Manager.
“Access to health care is critical for us to function as a society and FirstRand Namibia prioritises the wellbeing of our nation in all spheres, especially for the most marginalised in our communities” she added.
Medical Superintendent Dr Nelago Amugulu extended the hospital’s gratitude and acknowledged that the donation and repair would go a long way in alleviating the shortage of appropriate beds in Intermediate Hospital Katutura.