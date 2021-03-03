Hope for hospital beds

03 March 2021 | Health

Repairs on 52 Stiegmeyer beds at the Intermediate Hospital in Katutura commenced last week, made possible thanks to a donation of N$357 400 towards spare parts by the FirstRand Namibia Hope Fund.
“We were made aware of the shortage of medical beds at the hospital and jumped at the chance to assist in repairing the beds, to help sick and ailing patients could recuperate comfortably,” says Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Corporate Social Investment Manager.
“Access to health care is critical for us to function as a society and FirstRand Namibia prioritises the wellbeing of our nation in all spheres, especially for the most marginalised in our communities” she added.
Medical Superintendent Dr Nelago Amugulu extended the hospital’s gratitude and acknowledged that the donation and repair would go a long way in alleviating the shortage of appropriate beds in Intermediate Hospital Katutura.

Similar News

 

Drive-through test facility now open

2 days ago - 01 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Laboratories has set up a drive-through test facility for Covid-19 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Pioneerspark in the capital.The facility is...

Boost for Hep E

1 week ago - 23 February 2021 | Health

The health ministry received a donation of Hepatitis E and Hepatitis A virus testing supplies from the government of Japan to help intensify the ministry’s...

Pandemic curbs hepatitis-E

1 week ago - 23 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a hepatitis-E outbreak was declared in Namibia that has killed dozens of people, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has...

Local hand sanitiser businesses cry foul

1 week ago - 18 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] hand sanitiser manufacturers have raised concert that the local industry is being crippled by compliance to stringent and costly standards along with...

Period poverty cripples future of Namibian girls

2 weeks ago - 17 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] onset of menstruation for many Namibian teens poses a threat to their health, education, development and success later in life as they...

SA u-turn on Ivermectin brings local hope

1 month - 29 January 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] South African medicines regulatory body’s announcement on Wednesday that it will permit limited compassionate and controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19...

Potential Covid-19 drug under the microscope

1 month - 28 January 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] local production of an anti-parasitic drug hailed as a potential game changing therapy for Covid-19 has been abruptly halted in Namibia in...

Get your negative results via SMS

1 month - 20 January 2021 | Health

The health ministry announced that negative Coronavirus Covid-19 test results from the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) would now be communicated to clients via SMS....

Convenient and cost-effective HIV care

1 month - 19 January 2021 | Health

January is often a time when people review their budgets, both personally and professionally. For government bodies, the financial year is drawing to a close,...

Christmas in quarantine

1 month - 19 January 2021 | Health

Windhoek • Maria KandjunguNo one sang. There were no cheers of “Happy new year!”. It was just “quiet and weird.”This is how 10-year-old Angel describes...

Latest News

Levelling the playing field

11 hours ago | Technology

Paratus Namibia announced that it has signed its first “Fibre Open Access” agreement, onboarding Africa Online as a client.This is the first of many deals...

Experience Figaro – online!

12 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

After concluding The Voice Masterclasses classical music development workshop, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Music Ensemble hosted and recorded the well-known Marriage of...

NASP ranking shoot done and...

14 hours ago | Sports

The second National Archery in the Schools Programme (NASP) ranking shoot for the year was hosted at Vegkop (Windhoek High School) last weekend.This was a...

Learn the lingo

14 hours ago | Business

Real estate agents and representatives from financial institutions often forget that some of the terminology used is unfamiliar to those outside of their industry.RE/MAX of...

Food aid from Japan

14 hours ago | International

The Ambassador of Japan hon. Harada Hideaki, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, earlier this week signed a...

Hope for hospital beds

14 hours ago | Health

Repairs on 52 Stiegmeyer beds at the Intermediate Hospital in Katutura commenced last week, made possible thanks to a donation of N$357 400 towards spare...

Energy essay competition – enter...

15 hours ago | Education

Grade 9 to 12 learners across the country are invited to participate in an essay writing competition under the theme “How do we best develop...

Full steam ahead for O&L’s...

1 day - 02 March 2021 | Education

Building on the success of more than a decade, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group’s Talent Attraction Programme (TAP) is in full swing.The purpose of...

One stop travel shop

1 day - 02 March 2021 | Tourism

Gondwana Collection Namibia is using the quiet period in tourism to reinvent itself.As from 1 March 2021, the Gondwana Travel Centre in Windhoek is acting...

Load More