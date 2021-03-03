Hope for hospital beds

Pictured in the back row FLTR: Asley Haukambe (Chief Admin Officer), Justine Shivute (Control Administrator), Sister Claudia Kamdonde, Naleli Kachele (Chief Engineering Technician) and Ndati Shipanga (Operations Director: Namibia Medical Engineering). Front: Dr Nelago Amugulu, Revonia Kahivere (FirstRand Corporate Social Investment Manager) and Sister Elizabeth Hamwaanyena. Photo contributed

Repairs on 52 Stiegmeyer beds at the Intermediate Hospital in Katutura commenced last week, made possible thanks to a donation of N$357 400 towards spare parts by the FirstRand Namibia Hope Fund.

“We were made aware of the shortage of medical beds at the hospital and jumped at the chance to assist in repairing the beds, to help sick and ailing patients could recuperate comfortably,” says Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Corporate Social Investment Manager.

“Access to health care is critical for us to function as a society and FirstRand Namibia prioritises the wellbeing of our nation in all spheres, especially for the most marginalised in our communities” she added.

Medical Superintendent Dr Nelago Amugulu extended the hospital’s gratitude and acknowledged that the donation and repair would go a long way in alleviating the shortage of appropriate beds in Intermediate Hospital Katutura.

