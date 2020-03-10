Hope for new mothers

10 March 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
Welcoming a new baby into the world is usually a fun-filled time in your life. Unless you have no means to look after the little one.
Thankfully, in this case, there is a local foundation hoping to change the situation – one maternity bag at a time.
“Through this initiative, we hope to address baby-dumping and abortion through giving, with the aim that hope is restored to a young pregnant or new mother to make a conscious decision that will benefit both mum and baby for the future,” says Sarah Kwizi of the Baby’s Cry Foundation.
This Christian-based organisation’s mission is to hand out fully packed maternity bags to mothers in need at state hospitals around the country. “Our vision is healthy, independent, well-informed mothers who will choose to raise healthy, independent, well-informed children,” Sarah says.
They are currently busy collecting various items through donations and hope to have 80 bags ready by Sunday, when they will do their first handover of the year at the Katutura state hospital. From previous hospital outreaches, the numbers of women that gave birth range between 60 and 80 on the actual day of visit.
Their second handover will also take place at the Katutura state hospital on 17 May, followed by the Onandjokwe hospital in the Oshana region on 15 August and the Swakopmund state hospital on 24 October.
Those wanting to make a contribution can drop off the items at the Shofar Windhoek Church from 17:30 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Needed items include a reusable carry bag, maternity pads, soap, nipple cream, toothpaste and toothbrushes for the moms and nappies, wet wipes, baby wash and cream, bum cream, towels, blankets and baby clothes for the baby.
For more information, contact Sarah at 0818511419.

