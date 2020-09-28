HOPE Fund ICU monitors for MoHSS

Pictured FLTR are MoHSS deputy executive director Petronella Masabane, deputy minister Esther Muinjangue, minister Kalumbi Shangula, FirstRand HOPE Fund team leader Bronwen Chase and FirstRand Namibia corporate social investment manager Revonia Kahivere. Photo contributed

The First Rand Namibia HOPE Fund handed over 25 ICU patient monitors worth N$2.4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) last week in a bid to assist medical staff in responding to the medical needs and treatment of their patients.

Bronwen Chase, FirstRand HOPE Fund team leader said that the group has been supporting various initiatives and tackling challenges together with partners such as government and in particular the MoHSS.

“We have mentioned in the past that FirstRand Namibia cannot solve all the challenges the country is facing. However, we feel that financial institutions must seek to play an active role in driving sustainable and inclusive economic activities and assist society to address its biggest challenges.”

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula thanked FNB who made the contribution through the FirstRand HOPE Fund. “I appreciate FNB’s commitment to meet government halfway to ensure the speedy recovery of Covid-19 patients.”

FirstRand Namibia established HOPE - the Health Optimisation Pandemic Emergency Fund in April this year, leveraging the group’s capacity and capabilities to assist with Namibia’s response to Covid-19.



