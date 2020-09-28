HOPE Fund ICU monitors for MoHSS

28 September 2020 | Social Issues

The First Rand Namibia HOPE Fund handed over 25 ICU patient monitors worth N$2.4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) last week in a bid to assist medical staff in responding to the medical needs and treatment of their patients.
Bronwen Chase, FirstRand HOPE Fund team leader said that the group has been supporting various initiatives and tackling challenges together with partners such as government and in particular the MoHSS.
“We have mentioned in the past that FirstRand Namibia cannot solve all the challenges the country is facing. However, we feel that financial institutions must seek to play an active role in driving sustainable and inclusive economic activities and assist society to address its biggest challenges.”
Health minister Kalumbi Shangula thanked FNB who made the contribution through the FirstRand HOPE Fund. “I appreciate FNB’s commitment to meet government halfway to ensure the speedy recovery of Covid-19 patients.”
FirstRand Namibia established HOPE - the Health Optimisation Pandemic Emergency Fund in April this year, leveraging the group’s capacity and capabilities to assist with Namibia’s response to Covid-19.

Similar News

 

Inclusivity for all

6 days ago - 23 September 2020 | Social Issues

National Disability Day, which is usually commemorated between June and July but was delayed due to Covid-19 this year, was observed in the capital on...

Masking Namibia

1 week ago - 17 September 2020 | Social Issues

Local social impact agency, Arba Stature, in partnership with Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) donated 2253 face masks to 25 schools through its #CoverNamibia campaign.Designed to...

Knocking out homelessness

1 week ago - 16 September 2020 | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek pledged N$50 000 to MTC’s Knockout Project in a bid to assist in the fight against homelessness in Namibia.Jacquiline Pack said Bank Windhoek...

Drimiopsis demonstration against myriad issues

3 weeks ago - 04 September 2020 | Social Issues

A San women and girls group at Drimiopsis under the Women’s Leadership Centre in the Omaheke region, yesterday (3 September) held a peaceful demonstration and...

Police village envisaged

1 month - 20 August 2020 | Social Issues

With many police officers unable to afford decent accommodation in Windhoek, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is looking at constructing a police village to house...

Windhoek could become next epicentre

1 month - 03 August 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] advisor on health to the presidency Dr Bernard Haufiku says tackling the rise in coronavirus infections outside of the Erongo region will...

Textiles for fire victims

2 months ago - 30 July 2020 | Social Issues

Hospitality Textile Supplies recently donated 23 boxes of goods valued at almost N$58 000 towards fundraising efforts for victims of the Twaloloka fire on Sunday....

Help where you can

2 months ago - 29 July 2020 | Social Issues

The executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister I-Ben Nashandi has called on individuals and organisations to assist the residents of Twaloloka in...

Warming hearts in Hakahana

2 months ago - 21 July 2020 | Social Issues

With recent cold fronts, the reality of icy temperatures for many communities is devastating due to their lack of necessities to guard them against an...

Connectors of positive change

2 months ago - 17 July 2020 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries launched the Capricorn Foundation, a non-profit association which will serve as the group’s vehicle for its corporate social responsibility...

Latest News

Omboga powdered spinach soup hits...

2 hours ago | Business

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) celebrated the culmination of its support to 2018 Innovation Award winner, VNA Foods, at the launch of the fledgling...

Erindi goes global

18 hours ago | Life Style

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel Not one, but two couples fell in love with the Erindi nature reserve during their travels to Namibia, so much so...

Schools MTB league off to...

19 hours ago | Sports

The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League resumed on 25 September at the IJG trails in the capital.The league is aimed at creating excitement for...

Namibia's children celebrated

22 hours ago | Events

Namibia, through the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare and in partnership with UNICEF and other key stakeholders, celebrates the day of...

Covid-19 kills Hats & Roses

22 hours ago | Events

The annual Cancer Association of Namibia Hats & Roses ladies event scheduled for the first Saturday of October in Windhoek, followed by a second event...

HOPE Fund ICU monitors for...

23 hours ago | Social Issues

The First Rand Namibia HOPE Fund handed over 25 ICU patient monitors worth N$2.4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) last...

Access to information essential

1 day - 28 September 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) is commemorated today (28 September) under the theme “Access to Information - Saving lives,...

Converting a garage into a...

1 day - 28 September 2020 | Life Style

As an unfortunate by-product of the lockdown, many households have been forced to combine owing to a loss of income.To cut costs, the easiest solution...

Police warn of car scammers

1 day - 28 September 2020 | Crime

NamPol has again warned members of the public about a syndicated seen on social media advertising second-hand vehicles for between N$15 000 and N$20 000...

Load More