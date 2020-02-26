Hope springs eternal

Smart policies and competent leaders can revive the economy - !Gawaxab

26 February 2020 | Economics

The current weak economic situation can be turned around by making smart policy choices and appointing capable and competent leaders, High-Level Panel on the Namibian Economy chairman, Johannes !Gawaxab said.
Submitting the panel’s second and final report to President Hage Geingob in Windhoek yesterday, !Gawaxab said the message in the report is loud and clear that Namibia is facing economic challenges, hence there is a need for a capable environment that will implement decisions with urgency to stimulate and revive the economy.
!Gawaxab, also Executive Chairman of Eos Capital, noted that income inequality and unemployment remain persistently high and maintaining the status quo will mean a negative growth, more public debt and less competitiveness, all leading to potential instability.
“The good thing is that all these are avoidable and can be changed and now is the time to introduce some structural shift that can allow the country to address the main issues of unemployment, inequality and poverty,” he said.
!Gawaxab noted that in June 2019, the panel submitted 15 recommendations of which 13 were approved with the focus to improve investor and consumer confidence to promote Namibia as an attractive investment and tourist destination.
The second report focused more on the progress on the activities of the panel on the economic summit held in 2019 and how to create jobs and support local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
!Gawaxab did not give more details on the report, saying Geingob will consult his Cabinet and will release the details in due course.
He noted, however, that the panel came up with a 10-point plan recommendation that includes the areas of micro economic stability; housing; State-owned enterprises; fishing quotas and rights; mineral licenses; public sector reform and leveraging public assets.
Various stakeholders were consulted in the process including the public, the youth, trade unions, the private sector and research papers, he said.
“All that is proposed in the report is to revive the economy; doing nothing is not a choice and as Namibians we all need to accept that it is now time for us to take those painful decisions and implement,” said !Gawaxab, who went on to say that the decision to appoint the panel was commendable and insightful and was an indication of the desire to turn things in the country around for the better. – Nampa

