Hoping for change

Homeless wish for better lives after lockdown

15 April 2020 | Social Issues

Some homeless people currently accommodated in temporarily tents at the Katutura Independence Arena and Khomasdal stadium said they wish to change their lives for the better after the lockdown.
The homeless people from different corners of the city, were placed at the two venues by government when Covid-19 broke out and are now provided with clean water and basic necessities.
When Nampa visited the Independence Arena, Pevangaruaihe Tjimbirua said that before lockdown, she was selling traditional arts and crafts in CBD where she earned between N$100 and N$600 on a normal day, and N$1 000 on good days.
But all that is gone now.
She said she does not want to go back to the CBD, as the rental fees are high or to the Commando Hall in Katutura, where she stayed with friends and relatives in makeshift tents while struggling with water and food.
“Things are now better here,” said Tjimbirua, who pleaded with government to provide them with some land to stay and sell their arts and crafts. “We want government to give us a place where we can stay and run our businesses. We can pay a little fee as long as we have a place of our own permanently,” she said.
Dion Geingob who is accommodated at the Khomasdal stadium said that after the lockdown he needs a place to live to start a new life, away from the streets where he begged for food for many years.
“After this lockdown, I don’t want to see myself and the guys going back to the streets and start begging again. We want a new life and start working for ourselves,” he said.
Temba Stevens, who is also accommodated at Khomasdal stadium, said they are not living in the streets because they want to, but that life has forced them to because their families don't want to accommodate them since some of them are ex-convicts. – Nampa

