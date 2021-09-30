Hot topic tonight: Deep Learning Achievements and Future Projects

30 September 2021 | Technology

Prof Manuel Ujaldon, a professor in computer architecture from the University of Malaga (Spain) hosts a talk about Deep Learning Achievements and Future Projects at the Namibia University of Science and Technology at 17:30 tonight.
This talk comes about while we are witnessing a revolution in data science, mostly propelled by Big Data and Deep Learning.
During this talk, Ujaldon will describe major innovations in the area of Artificial Intelligence and unveil its bright future from a Deep Learning perspective. Some case studies will be introduced from developments that are currently under way at NVidia Corporation.
Prof Ujaldón research work is on general-purpose computing on graphics processing units (GPGPU) algorithms, CUDA programming, High Performance Computing, and Deep Learning. He has 98 research publications, comprising of 39 Journals and books and 59 international conference articles. He is the Deep Learning Institute (DLI) University of Malaga Ambassador at NVidia Corporation. NVidia is the leading manufacturer of high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) worldwide.
Prof Ujaldón has received several prestigious academic awards such as the “Outstanding instructor as DLI University Ambassador” in 2019 and 2020.
For more info, contact Jesus Lasso at 061 207 2083 or [email protected]
The talk takes place in the mining auditorium and will be livestreamed on NUST’s YouTube channel.

