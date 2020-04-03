Hotels hit hard by corona worries
Hospitality industry ‘faces thousands of closures’
03 April 2020 | Tourism
Some hotels and lodges have temporarily closed their doors due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country. However, others are still creating ways to keep the beat going.
Gondwana Collection’s operations manager Lara Jentsch said the Delight Hotel in Swakopmund is not operating. “We had to close up and all the staff were sent home. We will only open once the lockdown is lifted,” she said.
Jentsch added that the Gondwana lodges do not have guests at the moment and only Hakusembe River Lodge in Rundu has two Namibian nationals staying there for the lockdown. “We are supported by overseas guests and because of the travel ban, we cannot accommodate anybody. However, once lockdown is lifted we will be happy to host again,” she said.
Jentsch said that the Gondwana Collection has reduced staff members by 80% with only a few selected people at every lodge who wanted to stay and are keeping themselves busy. “They are busy maintaining the property and the gardens. They also have exercise programmes to keep them entertained and carry out deep cleaning,” she said.
According to Filipe Clara, general manager of Iris Boutique Hotel in Walvis Bay, the hotel closed for the lockdown period and is not certain when they will resume. “We are unsure of how long the lockdown is going to be. At the moment we have a 100% cancellation for the next two to three months on all our rooms,” he said.
Clara said that all the employees of Iris Boutique Hotel were sent home for the lockdown. “We also have another restaurant in Walvis Bay which we had to close completely,” he said.
Blue Whale Hotel’s general manager Liesl Losper said they are open for takeaways only and have one woman and a man staying at the hotel at the moment. “Because we want to keep our employees safe, we only have four employees working. They are staying at the hotel and the others are at home,” she said.
Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel in Windhoek has kept its doors open. General manager John de Villiers said they have reduced their staff load and have put three shifts in place which consist of 18 employees per shift. “We have three different shifts and those employees don’t come in contact with each other. So what that means is that we have business continuity. If one shifts should become ill, that shift can go home and we can still continue safely.”
He said they have also implemented an odd-and-even number strategy. “We have odd and even days. So on an odd day, only the odd rooms in the hotel are used. All the even rooms are deep cleaned on that day and then we swop again,” he explained.
He said on Monday, the hotel will be launching its takeaway menu.
Sea Side Hotel in Swakopmund is not fully operational, with the restaurant only offering takeaways. The hotel has four management staff on duty.