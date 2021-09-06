Housing dreams can come true

Success story

06 September 2021 | Infrastructure

Otjiwarongo • [email protected]

The completion of 65 fully-serviced houses in a low-income neighbourhood of Otjiwarongo is a dream come true for the home-owners, many of who previously lived in shacks.
The homes belong to members of the Otjiwarongo branch of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN), who battled for years to secure funding, land and the necessary basic building blocks for their planned homes.
“The community is happy. It’s a dream come true,” Otjiwarongo SDFN chairperson Erenst Muraranganda said.
The majority of new home owners previously lived in shacks, and many are employed as domestic workers, street vendors or in other low paying jobs. Now a portion of their income goes towards paying off their homes over the next ten years for full ownership.

Hard work
In order to keep costs low, the prospective house owners did much of the work themselves – a hallmark of the federation’s community bottom-up approach.
They cleared the land and dug the trenches for water and sewage installations. Bricks were made by members of the federation, and skills shared to build the homes.
The plots are provided at affordable rates by the municipality to allow full ownership once transferred.
The successful completion of the houses has inspired an influx of new membership to the Otjiwarongo SDFN branch, Muraranganda said. “They believe now that with the federation programme, you can get a house at a cheaper rate, and a house of quality. The future is the federation.”

Housing crisis
The SDFN and their support partner, the Namibia Housing Action Group (NHAG), estimate there are around 282 informal settlements across Namibia, and almost 230 000 shacks at last count.
These informal structures, which do not provide in-house basics such as water, sewage or electricity connections, house around 950 000 people, in areas that lack other basic services such as refuse removal. They are often densely populated and pose risks of floods, sickness and a myriad other problems.
Otjiwarongo currently has four informal settlements: Ombili, Tsaraxa-Aibes, DRC and DB Ombili.
A 2020 town council survey found that around 4 700 shacks exist in these settlements, housing around 22 500 people.
Municipality spokesperson Adelheid Shilongo said the federation’s project contains valuable lessons. “It has made a significant contribution to the provision of housing in town,” and helped tackle the housing backlog, she added.
Moreover, the municipality recognises that it’s crucial to “adopt accelerated land delivery processes to ensure that planned and serviced land is available to all residents who qualify to own land. It is only through security of tenure that informal settlements and shacks can be eliminated over time.”
The provision of title deeds “also creates a feeling of ownership which has a positive outcome on the repayment of loans as well as servicing of rates and taxes”.
Shilongo stressed that the way forward is for “all municipalities” to include “specially designed machinery aimed at rapidly improving the social wellbeing of their localities through land delivery and provision of land rights to ensure security of tenure and housing development for all.”

Bottom up
The 2019 / 2020 NHAG and SDFN annual report underlines that the community-driven housing programme “significantly reduces the overall costs of the housing units. The use of profit-driven private contractors unnecessarily escalates costs to be borne by individuals.”
Despite the bottlenecks that sprung up with the pandemic, federation members across Namibia completed 754 houses between July 2019 and June 2020, Heinrich Amushila, co-director of NHAG reported.

He added that Covid-19 emphasised the urgent need for land for housing and serviced homes to reduce the already high risks associated with informal settlement environments.
Since its founding in 1998, 6 000 houses have been built through the federations. There are currently over 900 saving groups with more than 26 000 members in all 14 regions.
Anna Muller, a co-director of NHAG, recently said while the federation’s approach has gained increasing recognition, and there is a “very good working connection with national and regional governments as well as local authorities, we would wish for more dialogue and strategies to increase the scale of informal settlement and upgrading. It is essential that we combine resources to reach more people.”
She underlined that “Namibia has an unsolved housing crisis and our community driven approach can contribute significantly to solve this.”

Similar News

 

City working on road problems

18 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek (CoW) is currently repairing and maintaining a number of roads across thecapital.According to CoW spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, almost 95%...

Omaheke office for national broadcaster

1 day - 05 September 2021 | Infrastructure

The NBC on Friday opened its new regional office in Gobabis. Based at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology regional office, the broadcaster will...

Work begins on new Auas-Gerus transmission line

1 week ago - 30 August 2021 | Infrastructure

NamPower has started with construction on the multi-million dollar 287 km long 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line that runs from Auas the substation near Dordabis,...

Scores head to big city lights every year

1 week ago - 24 August 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek’s (CoW) acting chief executive George Mayumbelo said the City cannot control the influx of about 10 000 people who move to...

CoW seeks millions for electrification

3 weeks ago - 16 August 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has prepared a financial model as part of a collaboration agreement with international financial institutions in a bid to acquire...

Working together towards a healthier Namibia

3 weeks ago - 12 August 2021 | Infrastructure

Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) has received support totalling N$1.75 million from RMB Namibia since 2018, with the money going towards a number of community projects....

Municipal audit resumes

4 weeks ago - 09 August 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek last week resumed their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April. The audit...

CoW hands over ISUHPP homes

1 month - 21 July 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek together with stakeholders handed over 131 affordable houses to beneficiaries under the Informal Settlement Upgrading Affordable Housing Pilot Project (ISUHPP) earlier...

Bus fares take a hike

1 month - 12 July 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced increases in its municipal bus fares as from today (12 July). Fares have increased from N$7 to N$7.50 per...

Funding sought for desalination plant

1 month - 11 July 2021 | Infrastructure

Cabinet has approved the soliciting of funding by NamWater and government to fund the next phase of a planned desalination plant to secure water supply...

Latest News

Man gets 45 years for...

15 hours ago | Justice

Oshakati • [email protected]“You are the architecture of your own demise. You cannot cry foul now and say you are remorseful.”Magistrate Leopoldt Hangalo repeated these words...

NUST hosts International Education Week...

16 hours ago | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts two virtual International Education Week activities on 7 and 8 September 2021, namely a Student Representative...

Unam dogs sniff out Covid

17 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] dogs trained by the University of Namibia's (Unam) School of Veterinary Medicine to detect Covid-19, identified 90% of the selected samples as...

City working on road problems...

18 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek (CoW) is currently repairing and maintaining a number of roads across thecapital.According to CoW spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, almost 95%...

Culture lead: Understanding organisational culture

1 day - 06 September 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Lorelle ViljoenOrganisational culture are the underlying beliefs, assumptions, values, and ways of interacting that contribute to an organisation’s unique social and psychological environment....

MTC aims for N$3 billion...

1 day - 05 September 2021 | Business

The 49% shares offered to the Namibian public by MTC is expected to raise between N$3 billion and N$3.5 billion, board chairperson Theo Mberirua said...

Another win for Mboma

1 day - 05 September 2021 | Sports

Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma won her Diamond League 200m debut race at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium in a time of 21.84 seconds...

Omaheke office for national broadcaster

1 day - 05 September 2021 | Infrastructure

The NBC on Friday opened its new regional office in Gobabis. Based at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology regional office, the broadcaster will...

/Ae //Gams festival postponed

3 days ago - 03 September 2021 | Events

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced the postponement of the /Ae //Gams Arts and Cultural Festival, which was slated for 28 to 30 October 2021.In...

Load More