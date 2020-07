Housing initiative to help need

Windhoek • [email protected] “The lives of those living in the informal settlements in Namibia are characterized daily by whatseems to be a persuasive idea that they are forgotten.”That was the message by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni at the launchand ground breaking of the affordable housing initiative for ultra-low income earners in Havana,Windhoek. “The future of these residents and their beloved families is further dealt a terrible blowby a combination of factors, the least of which is a lack of land tenure security and exorbitant houseprices,” he said.According to Vice President Dr Nangolo Mbumba, the project is aimed at assisting residents who livein informal settlements are who are without proper shelter. “Access to land, basic municipal servicesand housing continue to be among the priorities in our national development policies andstrategies,” he said, adding that this project will see 1 200 homes being built over a two-phaseperiod.But not all residents are excited. One woman, who wishes to rename anonymous, says that althoughthe initiative sounds promising, a lot of hopefuls will not benefit from it. “The need is bigger thanhelping 1 200. It’s a start, but it is not enough,” she said.The initiative is a joint effort between the Khomas Regional Council, the Municipality of Windhoek,the National Housing Enterprises and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to transform theinformal settlements in Namibia through formalization, upgrade and the provision of homes forultra-low income residents.According to Uutoni, they have identified three affordable products that are: basic shelter; one andtwo bedroom houses; and finally also on land ownership. “It is not just the urban poor that live ininformal settlements, but also modest and middle-income households that are unable to accessaffordable housing,” he said, adding that through this project they are targeting those who have lowincome jobs. The extent to which upgrading projects reaches the informal areas and what the long-term impacts are on the living conditions of the residents are some of the important ramifications.“I appeal to all corporate entities, organizations and individuals to join us on this journey and changethe landscape of all informal settlements in Namibia for the better. This project will also concentrateon the accord job opportunities for our vocational graduates,” Uutoni said.A basic shelter of 22m² will cost N$91 264, while a 32m² one-bedroom house will be N$103 753. The45 m² two-bedroom house will cost N$166 960.The project covers Havana Proper, Onyika Number 2, Goreangab ext. 4, Greenwell Matongo D,Otjomuise ext. 8 and 9, and Freedom Land A and B.The houses are priced for persons earning just above N$3 000 per month with a repayment amountof between N$682 and N$1 223 over 25 years.