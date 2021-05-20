Housing: ‘No more delays’ – Uutoni

20 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, said the delivery of affordable houses and serviced land cannot be delayed further.
Uutoni was speaking at a consultative meeting to discuss land and housing delivery targets of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II. He said some communities have taken matters into their own hands and initiated their own projects because they are tired of waiting, and are now ready to contribute the little they can, to help their communities get access to affordable housing, especially to low-income groups.
“We have many of our people under well-intended schemes such as Build Together, Shack Dwellers Federation and many others, but a dire need for the intervention of our financial sector is required to expedite the servicing and land delivery process. As we have demonstrated through our informal settlement upgrade pilot project in the City of Windhoek with the reduced interest rates by financiers proved that we can build more credit-linked houses that are below N$200 000,” Uutoni said.
He added that many people in society earn between N$2 000 and N$3 000 per month and they include petrol attendants, cleaners in public and private sectors, street vendors as well as those in entry positions in various establishments.

Rapid urbanisation
Khomas region governor Laura Mcleod-Katjirua who spoke at the same event cautioned that the rapid and uncontrollable urbanisation trend will continue to make the situation more complicated if leaders continue delaying and postponing affordable housing and land delivery projects.
“We need to combine the current meagre resources at our disposal and jointly mobilise for more resources to face this obligation with confidence and determination,” said Mcleod-Katjirua.
She highlighted that informal settlements are growing day by day and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic should have taught leaders that this is the right time to change the face of informal settlements as a matter of urgency. – Nampa

