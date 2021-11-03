Housing waiting list progresses
More than 40 000 waiting for land, housing
The Windhoek City Council last week received feedback on the waiting list for low-income families who have applied for land and housing in the capital.
The waiting list consists of council decisions of 1999 and 2010 outlining the regulations for the provision of land and housing in Katutura, Wanaheda, Okuryangava, Goreangab, Hakahana, Havana and Otjomuise, among others.
Applicants are divided into families who have never owned property, want to buy land and earn between N$3 000 and N$8 000 a month (10 241); those who earn less than N$3 000 and want to rent land from the city for five years with the option to buy (6 121); residents earning less than N$3 000 and being part of savings groups (10 004); as well as disabled residents applying for land (144).
In 2014, more applications were received from residents who wanted to benefit from the government's Massive Urban Land Service Project (MULSP) (26 521).
A total of 40 580 names are currently on these municipal waiting lists.
Meanwhile, the municipality has started its own affordable initiative to provide housing to residents.
Proposal approved
On 28 October, a proposal was approved to split applicants on the MULSP's list: Those earning less than N$8 000 as well as those earning more.
Meanwhile, the municipality is progressing with the compilation of an electronic database of waiting lists that will be made public, allowing changes to any list to be tracked.
By last week, 16 794 names had already been uploaded to the new database.
The concept of one person on one waiting list is applied; so no person may appear on more than one list, and his name may not appear more than once.
During the meeting, the proposal was also approved that residents of Windhoek can update the waiting lists after the publication on the city council’s website and provide additional information if needed.
Residents will also be able to object to the lists, especially if people already own property or rent land in Windhoek.
No date was provided when the waiting lists will be made public.