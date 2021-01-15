How Covid has changed the global real estate industry

15 January 2021 | Life Style

From wearing face masks in public to socialising from two meters apart, society is adapting to the rather unusual circumstances that have been brought about by Covid-19. As with all industries, real estate has had to adapt to the new normal across the globe.
In a recent article posted by RE/MAX LLC, RE/MAX agents around the globe share the changes they have had to make in face of the pandemic and report on the levels of activity in their respective local markets.
According to the article, markets across the globe are adopting similar safety and hygiene practices to those that we have become accustomed to locally. Wearing a face covering and using hand sanitiser has quickly become the norm and each house-showing or open house event is made as sanitary as possible. Sellers often have special instructions for agents, such as requiring temperature checks or asking guests to wear shoe coverings inside their homes. Although interested parties are encouraged to bring their own supplies, agents are getting creative when finding ways to provide sanitary supplies as a thoughtful gift.
“Branded safety kits are our new tools for private viewings. We now have gloves, masks and hand sanitiser available at all house tours,” shares Kathleen Shaw, an agent with RE/MAX Revolution in Auckland, New Zealand. Shaw created her own decorated kits, which include a disposable face mask and pair of gloves for clients.
In many cases, there are now limits to the number of people allowed inside a house at one time – and it will likely stay this way to maintain social distancing. “Now, when I host an open house, I’ll greet people at the door with sanitiser and make sure everyone is wearing masks. I’ll have one group touring the first floor while another group is touring the second floor – but I will not just let everyone in at once,” says Susan Loparo, an agent with RE/MAX Traditions in Ohio.

More tech
Increased use of technology in the home-buying and selling processes has also been a trend across the globe. To prevent unnecessary in-person meetings, buyers are beginning their home search online, touring homes via video calls and even signing digital contracts. Now more convenient than ever, digital communication tools – including video call platforms such as Zoom – allow both buyers and sellers to work alongside their agent with minimal in-person contact.
“Without a doubt, tech has been the best ally to sellers, buyers and agents. With virtual home tours in demand, our cellphones are now our best tools. This is most likely to stay for a while – or forever,” says Tonny Madrigal, an agent with RE/MAX Executive Realty in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Moving on to the market conditions, the US is currently experiencing an unprecedented seller’s market. So much so that Lisa Harris, an agent with RE/MAX Center in Georgia, recently sold a home that received a staggering 86 offers. The closing attorney noted that this was a record for the highest amount of offers he’s ever seen on one house.

Increased market activity
Like in most real estate market across the globe, the increased activity within the property market is driven by change as lifestyle factors, such as remote learning and working from home, that are shifting peoples’ wants and needs in their living spaces.
According to Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, the local real estate industry is experiencing many of the same changes in safety protocols as have been mentioned above. The property market has also seen an unprecedented increase in sales activity following the hard lockdown.
“Despite this renewed activity, I predict that house price appreciation will remain low for 2021 as a result of the financial pressure many households will feel owing to ongoing economic challenges brought about by the pandemic. That being said, the 2021 market presents as many opportunities as it does challenges. Those who can afford to invest in real estate now will stand to make substantial long-term returns on their investment,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

2021 is THE year to buy property

6 days ago - 12 January 2021 | Life Style

If there ever was a time to make purchasing your first home a new year’s resolution, 2021 would be the year.With interest rates at historic...

No money for gym fees? Get fit at home...

1 week ago - 11 January 2021 | Life Style

The current economic situation combined with the ongoing threat of Covid-19 is making it more appealing to put aside gym membership fees and instead invest...

What is POA?

1 month - 26 November 2020 | Life Style

When searching for homes on property portals, it is not uncommon for the letters “POA” to appear instead of the listing price. Short for Price...

Don’t go for broke

1 month - 24 November 2020 | Life Style

The lockdown has put financial pressure on many households and highlighted the importance of careful financial planning.Though there is no simple solution for creating financial...

Budget-friendly bathroom renos

1 month - 19 November 2020 | Life Style

When selling a home, most real estate professionals will advise that the best rooms to update are the bathrooms and the kitchen. Given the current...

Paint before you move in!

2 months ago - 16 November 2020 | Life Style

Every homebuyer wants to add their personal touch to their property and turn their new house into a home. A great way to do this...

Purchasing property for the parents

2 months ago - 27 October 2020 | Life Style

It is not uncommon for those who find themselves in a better financial position than that of their parents, to purchase a property on their...

Budgeting for a single-income household

3 months ago - 12 October 2020 | Life Style

Living on a single income is a challenge that some couples decide to undertake to raise a young family. Others, either as a result of...

Erindi goes global

3 months ago - 28 September 2020 | Life Style

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel Not one, but two couples fell in love with the Erindi nature reserve during their travels to Namibia, so much so...

Converting a garage into a granny flat

3 months ago - 28 September 2020 | Life Style

As an unfortunate by-product of the lockdown, many households have been forced to combine owing to a loss of income.To cut costs, the easiest solution...

Latest News

Now is the time to...

5 hours ago | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Proverbs 31 Woman in Business

5 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilke PlattUsually, one would read new years’ resolution thought articles this time of the year; however, has the pandemic changed the dialogue and...

Brush and broom factory planned...

8 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s industrial production capacity being constrained and not being as competitive asother countries, one company decided to change the status quo.Nambrush, a...

Lunch is served

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] part of some students’ practical training, Women at Work is now offering lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays.With only six students in the class,...

Flooding worries continue

2 days ago - 16 January 2021 | Disasters

The Windhoek municipality on Friday evening gave a brief update on the flooding experienced in the capital.According to the City, the average rainfall from 30...

Residents relocated to avoid flooding

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Disasters

More than 200 residents of informal settlement in Windhoek were relocated to avoid their shacks being flooded.Speaking to Nampa, some residents said the decision was...

How Covid has changed the...

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Life Style

From wearing face masks in public to socialising from two meters apart, society is adapting to the rather unusual circumstances that have been brought about...

Fighting cervical cancer together

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point...

Nambob joins the fight to...

4 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Society

With the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) National Outreach Programme kicking off today, Nambob (previously Avbob Namibia) extended their support to the organisations efforts to...

Load More