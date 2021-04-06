How frequently to do home valuations

06 April 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the largest medium- to long-term investments many will make within their lifetime. As an appreciating asset, the value of one’s home will increase with every year that passes. With this in mind, homeowners may be tempted to conduct regular valuations on their home; but this may be counter-productive if undertaken too frequently.
As with any other medium- to long-term investments, homeowners are advised not to check the value of their investment too often. “Home prices appreciate slowly over time. The RE/MAX National Housing Report reveals that Q4 2020’s national median price grew by 5% when compared to Q4 2019 while the price of sectional titles reflect a 3% drop when compared to Q4 2019. This means that the value of one’s home might not appear to have changed by much if one were to review it every year,” explains RE/MAX of Southern Africa’s, Adrian Goslett.
He goes on to explain that the property market also works in cycles and will have periods of exceptional house price growth followed by periods of low or even negative growth. “Over the lifespan of any given home loan, which is typically between ten to fifteen years, the value of the home will hit highs and lows. Over time though, the highs will balance out the lows and will result in substantial returns on the initial investment.”
Goslett therefore recommends valuing one’s property once every three to five years or so just to check in on how much the property has accumulated in value.
“Unless the homeowners are planning on selling, checking the value of the home too often may lead to unnecessary anxiety, especially if the market happens to be performing poorly when they conduct the valuation. On the other hand, checking the value of one’s property regularly enough can alert the homeowner if the market is currently in a boom where they stand to sell for far greater than at a later point in their loan term,” he points out.
Those who want to conduct regular valuations on their home ought to enlist the services of a reputable real estate professional with a firm grasp of the local market conditions.
“While looking at similar homes on property portals can give homeowners a rough idea of what homes in their area are selling for, the most accurate way to determine a home’s true market value is to arrange for a local real estate expert to conduct a valuation on your specific property. These are usually free-of-charge and will provide homeowners with a more realistic understanding of how much their home is appreciating in value over time,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Negotiate rental escalations like a boss

1 week ago - 30 March 2021 | Life Style

Rental increases are, unfortunately, inevitable – even in this downturned market. What many fail to realise is that the tenant does not have to accept...

Support Earth Hour like this!

2 weeks ago - 23 March 2021 | Life Style

In preparation for Earth Hour, commencing at 20:30 on Saturday (27 March 2021), all homeowners are encouraged to take a moment to consider the environmental...

How to select a good real estate agent

2 weeks ago - 19 March 2021 | Life Style

With so many real estate brands from which to choose, it can be difficult to know which real estate professional will provide the best support...

Attracting tenants in the current market

3 weeks ago - 16 March 2021 | Life Style

The local rental market is suffering, reflecting negative growth for the first time in over eight years according to the PayProp Rental Index annual review...

Marketing your home in the digital era

1 month - 04 March 2021 | Life Style

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means that our lives have become increasingly digital. Now more than ever, sellers will need to ensure that their listing...

Should you fix before you sell?

1 month - 25 February 2021 | Life Style

Those whose homes are in ill-repair face a complex decision when deciding whether to list as is or fix the property before it goes to...

Good news for first-time home buyers

1 month - 23 February 2021 | Life Style

Record low interest rates have pushed a steady stream of first-time buyers into the property market, either moving from rental properties or simply leaving their...

Popular home décor trends for 2021

1 month - 18 February 2021 | Life Style

As we continue to live and work from within the home, a shift is likely to occur within many household’s monthly budgets. Rather than spending...

Tips for peaceful cohabitation

1 month - 15 February 2021 | Life Style

Covid restrictions have forced many of us to spend more time in our homes working, remote-learning, and co-existing with the rest of the family indoors...

Downsizing to relieve money woes

2 months ago - 04 February 2021 | Life Style

The decision to downsize is often not an easy one to make. However, those who have faced retrenchment or ongoing salary cuts due to lockdown...

Latest News

Learning through sport

10 hours ago | Education

Today (6 April) is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) and within the framework of the Integrated Physical Education and School...

How frequently to do home...

14 hours ago | Life Style

Real estate is one of the largest medium- to long-term investments many will make within their lifetime. As an appreciating asset, the value of one’s...

Picasso on sale in Namibia

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerA painting by the world-famous artist Pablo Picasso was offered for sale at an auction in Namibia for a record starting price...

New policy for shebeens in...

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek (CoW) has recommended that the University of Namibia and the Namibia University of Science and Technology be approached to conduct research...

Thirteen farmers alloted to six...

1 day - 05 April 2021 | Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) last week over 13 allotment letters to 13 resettled farmers on six farms located in the...

Eagles off to a good...

1 day - 05 April 2021 | Sports

The Eagles’ national senior cricket team won its first match of the 2021 Castle Lite Series against Uganda’s Cranes by seven wickets in the capital...

Children meet Frieda and the...

1 day - 05 April 2021 | Education

The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Windhoek is embarking on an outreach project for children across the capital that accessibly relays development issues, particularly the...

Pay with crypto here!

5 days ago - 01 April 2021 | Business

Furniture retailer Nictus announced that it would be accepting current mainstream digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash for furniture purchases at its...

Fare hike not approved

5 days ago - 01 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The Ministry of Works and Transport said that it has not approved an increment in bus and taxi fares, as was announced by the Namibia...

Load More