How much is your home worth?

21 July 2021 | Life Style

Knowing how much the property is worth will equip homeowners with the knowledge to make well-informed plans for the future, regardless of whether the owner plans on selling. There are several resources available to homeowners who wish to discover the value of their home, the most reliable of which is to have a real estate professional provide a free evaluation of the property.
According to Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, real estate professionals are best equipped to provide the most accurate market valuation of the property. “That being said, information has become so readily available that homeowners could get a rough idea of what their home could be worth before they involve a real estate professional to conduct an official appraisal,” says Goslett.
The first thing homeowners can do is to look at similar listings online and find out what the average asking price is. When doing this, homeowners should be aware that the initial asking price of a home can vary greatly from the actual selling price, so it is not always reliable to base one’s selling price solely on the asking price on neighbouring homes listed on property portals.
“Real estate agents will know what neighbouring homes actually sold for, and not just what they were listed at. Real estate professionals will also conduct a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) to determine a property's value accurately. In a CMA, statistics are gathered from various sources to determine the average price per square metre of properties in the area. This provides an agent with a base from which to determine the value of the home,” Goslett explains.
Once this base is established, real estate agents then factor in the unique features of the property and how these will impact the desirability of the home. The more desirable the features, the higher the asking price will be.
To provide homeowners with a rough idea of which features tend to drive up prices, Goslett mentions that the location and condition of the property, along with the size of its plot and the views it may offer, all contribute towards achieving a higher asking price. “Security features, finishes and fixtures, and any other features that could set the house apart from others in the areas, such as solar panels or heated towel rails, could all increase the value of a home.”

Outside factors
Beyond this, there are also several factors outside of the control of homeowners that will affect the value of the property. Some of this information is widely available to the public: such as interest rate hikes and economic downturns; or plans for new developments in the area and improvements to local amenities such as parks or shopping malls. While the former will have a negative impact on the home’s market value, the latter is likely to have a positive effect.
“Both countrywide influences and local factors will have an impact on home’s potential perceived value among buyers. To arrive at the most accurate value of the property, real estate practitioners will look at what is affecting the property market as a whole. They will also consider what trends are forming within that specific neighbourhood and how this will influence the perceived value of the home,” Goslett explains.
While it is possible for homeowners to get a rough idea of what their property could be worth by reviewing information that is widely available online, the most accurate way to determine a home’s value is still to involve a real estate professional.
“A correctly-priced home will appeal to a wider range of buyers and will be sold within the shortest possible timeframe. Buyers often assume that the seller will be more desperate to sell if the home has been on the market for months on end and will then approach the seller with low-ball offers. For the best chance of securing a sale at full asking price, homeowners should always use a real estate professional who can provide an accurate valuation of the property and ensure a more seamless sale,” Goslett concludes.










Similar News

 

Things to avoid when selling your home

3 weeks ago - 29 June 2021 | Life Style

When it comes to placing a home on the market, avoiding costly mistakes is crucial as this can have a massive impact on a seller’s...

Consider this before investing with friends

3 weeks ago - 25 June 2021 | Life Style

When unable to afford the purchase on one’s own, co-owning an investment property with friends or family can result in favourable returns. Yet, as with...

Outdated features to upgrade before selling

3 weeks ago - 24 June 2021 | Life Style

While certain antique features can provide a home with character and charm, others will give buyers the impression that the home needs some serious updating,...

What to do when a tenant ask for pets

4 weeks ago - 21 June 2021 | Life Style

When leasing a property, tenants are required to receive the permission of their landlords before they may bring a pet into the home.Landlords ought to...

Father’s day gift ideas in and around the home

1 month - 14 June 2021 | Life Style

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift can be tricky. To narrow down the search, consider the items that could be used in and around the...

Health hazards in and around the home

1 month - 10 June 2021 | Life Style

The pandemic has highlighted just how quickly germs can spread. Though everyone takes the necessary preventative measures when leaving the home, it is important to...

Warm your home with winter décor

1 month - 28 May 2021 | Life Style

Spending many hours indoors during winter can cause homeowners to start loathing their homes. Though some might consider seasonal decorating unnecessary, changing up a home’s...

Renovating? Consider these tips

1 month - 27 May 2021 | Life Style

Fixer-upper homes sell for far less than other homes in the same neighbourhood, which means that buyers can get more for their money if they...

Go from for sale to sold in 5 steps

1 month - 26 May 2021 | Life Style

The real estate market is experiencing high levels of activity within many suburbs across the country. Regardless of whether a seller finds themselves in an...

Get rid of odours in your new home like...

2 months ago - 19 May 2021 | Life Style

When purchasing a property where the previous owners either smoked or kept pets indoors, buyers need not be concerned about how the home smells, since...

Latest News

Bridging the healthcare divide saves...

9 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Celia Sofia StephanusIn December 2019, Covid-19 became something for the world to worry about. It was no longer something that was just happening...

How much is your home...

24 minutes ago | Life Style

Knowing how much the property is worth will equip homeowners with the knowledge to make well-informed plans for the future, regardless of whether the owner...

CoW hands over ISUHPP homes

47 minutes ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek together with stakeholders handed over 131 affordable houses to beneficiaries under the Informal Settlement Upgrading Affordable Housing Pilot Project (ISUHPP) earlier...

Testing times: Easing the sample...

1 hour ago | Health

While many people know what it is like to be tested for Covid-19, only a few people know what happens to the samples once the...

Exceptional first week

1 hour ago | Health

During the first week of the Breathe Namibia campaign, more than 50 oxygenators were delivered to nine towns, with recipients in Mariental, Rehoboth, Gobabis, Ondangwa,...

Better banking from home

17 hours ago | Banking

“We are again encouraging our customers to bank from home and to avoid branches, especially at month-end,” says Elzita Beukes, FNB Namibia Communications Manager.Given the...

For the love of running

17 hours ago | Sports

Bank Windhoek hosted their awards ceremony for their recent Virtual Relay in the capital, with only a single representative of the winning team present.In the...

Repaired beds, new mattresses for...

18 hours ago | Health

The health ministry on Monday received 100 hospital beds and mattresses through the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI)'s Private Sector Covid-19 response initiative.The...

Local manufacture of coffins a...

19 hours ago | Local News

Accelerated efforts are underway to fast-track the manufacturing of coffins locally, as Namibia spends at least N$30 million a year to procure coffins from neighbouring...

Load More